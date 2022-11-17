Jilted woman tries to extort ex-girlfriend with nude photos: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman uspet about a break-up threatened to post compromising pictures of a former girlfriend online if she didn’t pay up.

Investigators said there was already a restraining order against Ashley Harper when she was arrested Wednesday and charged with extortion and unlawful exposure.

The victim said she had an affair with Harper, and when she ended things, Harper sent nude videos and photos she had taken to her and her husband, court records show.

She said Harper said she would post the explicit pictures and videos on social media if the couple didn’t give her $16,000.

The victim said Harper also threatened to harm her and that she already had an order of protection against Harper.

The victim was able to able to give police a screenshot of the text where Harper demanded the money.

Harper is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

