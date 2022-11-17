ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What stores are offering the biggest Black Friday savings?

By Lauren Thompson
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfiz4_0jEwUOMC00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Black Friday is just one week away.

Even with sales starting earlier than ever before, the day after Thanksgiving still officially kicks off the holiday shopping season.

If you plan to brave the crowds in search of epic deals on Black Friday, we’re here to help you.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from the country’s biggest retailers last year and put together a list.

The number one retailer where you can score a massive Black Friday deal is JCPenney, where the average discount is nearly 65% off.

Number two for us would be Macy’s, where you can expect to save about 53% on Black Friday.

Next is OfficeMax — nearly 50% savings there, followed by Kohls at 44%.

Then numbers five and six: Target and Big Lots, where you can save around 33% on Black Friday.

Last Black Friday, Americans spent $66.5 million dollars shopping in-person and $88 million in online purchases.

That shows a bit of a shift.

Historically, Black Friday has been a larger in-person shopping day but that has been changing since the pandemic.

Now, it’s giving Cyber Monday a run for its money — when it comes to money spent.

No matter how you plan to cash in on the sales this year, it’s important to have a plan. Decide what you want and then go for it, because things sellout fast!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urgence.tv

Kringle Holiday Market now open in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a fun event that’s outdoors, it’s often difficult to find one in the winter. But, now, mid-Michigan residents have an option for a festive way to shop outdoors this holiday season. Downtown Lansing Inc. is bringing a brand...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection

JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

East Lansing Starbucks joins nationwide strike

What would have been one of the busiest days for Starbucks turned out to be a day of protest for many locations, including a few in and around Lansing. That's because hundreds of workers walked off the job, they say it's part of an effort to unionize the coffee company.
EAST LANSING, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Collectible coins, gold jewelry, sports memorabilia among items to be sold in Michigan auction

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction Saturday for thousands of unclaimed items.Items on the auction block include gold and silver coins, gold jewelry, diamond rings, sports cards, electronics and other rare collectibles.The auction will be held by Chuck Cryderman and Associates. All of the items for auction are listed on crydermanauctions.com.According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, the items came from abandoned safe deposit boxes. State officials attempted to return them to their rightful owners. Everything left over will go to auction.The list of items for auction is extensive. Along with collectible coins and jewelry,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson kicks off 31st Christmas parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) -Jackson got into the holiday spirit on Friday with its own parade downtown. It runs down Michigan Avenue starting at Blackstone Street. This marks the 31st year the city will put on the event. Organizers say it’s about giving back to the community and seeing the reaction from kids when they see […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy