‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ 2023: Everything to Know

By Michelle McGahan
 3 days ago
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 … Happy New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ! Ring in 2023 with the iconic holiday special , which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and other celebrities all across the country — and will include a special Disney twist .

The Live With Kelly and Ryan personality, who has helmed the broadcast every year since 2006 — including seven years with its late founder and perennial host, Dick Clark , before his death in 2012 — will once again be back to count down to midnight in New York City’s Times Square. Seacrest will be joined in Manhattan by cohost Liza Koshy . Jessie James Decker will draw the winning Powerball numbers.

Over on the West Coast, Ciara will return to her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve post, this time for pretaped portions at Disneyland for the Mouse’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. According to a press release, the magical celebration will “commemorate the global impact of Disney’s storytelling, experiences, and fans and set the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic.” DJ D-Nice will cohost the L.A. countdown.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter is set to host the special from its New Orleans’ base, as he first did in 2019.

In addition to the celebrity hosts, fans can expect epic performances from top artists who have yet to be announced. Past A-list performers include Machine Gun Kelly , Jennifer Lopez , BTS, Miley Cyrus , Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini , The Chainsmokers, Halsey and many more.

Seacrest previously spoke candidly about inheriting the show from Clark, who founded the special in 1972 and hosted it for nearly five decades. “You know, there’s the history I have as a fan of the show and watching Dick,” the American Idol host shared in December 2012, before his first solo stint on New Year's Rockin' Eve 2013, via Newsweek . “Then there’s the amazing fortune I had to be his partner and learn from him — on-the-job training, which is something I never could have imagined.”

After Clark’s death in April 2012, Seacrest issued a statement calling the television pioneer “one of the greatest influences in my life.”

“I idolized him from the start, and I was graced early on in my career with his generous advice and counsel. When I joined his show in 2006, it was a dream come true to work with him every New Year’s Eve for the last six years,” the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host said at the time.

Watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 live on ABC Saturday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023:

