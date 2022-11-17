Read full article on original website
Related
Choice, Convenience, Compliance: The Promise Of Open-Loop Systems
Despite substantial advances in digital solutions, consumers still use cards and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers for nearly all their non-cash payments. These are closed-loop systems, lacking the agility and efficiency that today’s consumers and businesses expect. By contrast, open-loop peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks liberate the movement of money...
salestechstar.com
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
salestechstar.com
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
agritechtomorrow.com
Implementing Multi-Level Mobile Vertical Racking Systems
Sozo has a world-class operational facility with 40+ cultivars, leading genetics, and consistently high total cannabinoids and terpenoids. Sozo is committed to using technology, methods, and tools that inspire innovation and maximize sustainability. ABOUT SOZO. Sozo cultivates, processes (concentrate), and sells quality cannabis products in stores they feel good about....
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market
Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
datafloq.com
Web3 and Blockchain Transformations in Global Supply Chains
Join NowName: Web3 and Blockchain Transformations in Global Supply Chains. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. The global supply chain is a $50 trillion industry and is the foundation of our global economy. While information technology has improved the flow of goods globally over the last few decades,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Sprinto Launches Sprinto Ignite to Simplify Compliance and Fuel Growth for Tech Startups
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sprinto, the compliance automation platform of choice for fast-growing cloud companies, today announced the launch of Sprinto Ignite, its new program for fast-growing tech startups and SMBs that provides access to Sprinto’s enterprise-grade compliance automation platform and compliance advice at a disruptive, a startup-friendly cost.
ThetaRay AI Tech Continues Global Awards Sweep
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading fintech providing AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that its AML solution continues on an industry awards sweep with the win of the Compliance Solution of the Year in the Americas, underscoring global recognition for the advanced AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005415/en/ CrossTech Compliance Solution of the Year award goes to ThetaRay (Photo: Business Wire)
MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation
Artificial intelligence uses a technique called artificial neural networks (ANN) to mimic the way a human brain works. A neural network uses input from datasets to “learn” and output its prediction based on the given information. Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial...
The 100 power players, activists, and pioneers shaping the future of business, from sustainability to emerging tech to real estate
Finalists include Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia; justice seeker Josh Stein; and real-estate visionary Akilah Watkins.
Helbiz to Present at the Sequire Technology Conference
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually present at the Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005739/en/ Sequire Technology Conference; Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. US Eastern Time; Link: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/home ; The presentation will be on demand for 4 months after the event. (Photo: Business Wire)
wealthinsidermag.com
The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3
PRESS RELEASE. After 4 editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, The Hop takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives. 17 November 2022, A Coruña, Spain — The fourth edition of The Hop comes to a close this year, ending a...
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
NEWSBTC
Blockchain Super App Legion Network Leverages SHIELD’s Risk Intelligence to Build Safer User Communities
Legion Network, the first super app to create one accessible blockchain ecosystem, today announced its partnership with SHIELD, the global risk intelligence company, to bolster its defenses against fraudsters as part of its commitment to providing users with a fair and trustworthy trading environment. Legion Network offers an easily accessible...
myscience.org
Waabi’s self-driving technology set to be road-tested, Raquel Urtasun tells Globe and Mail, Forbes
The University of Toronto’s Raquel Urtasun , a leading expert in machine learning and computer vision, is taking her startup’s self-driving technology for long-haul trucks out for a spin, with several autonomous vehicles ready to hit the road in the United States, according to reports. The CEO and...
Hohenstein Invests $1.27M in Sizekick, Opens India Testing Lab
Hohenstein, a specialist in apparel sizing and fit development, has invested in AI technology startup Sizekick. The collaboration will enable accurate decisions on apparel size, improving online shopping experiences, reducing returns and preventing the associated CO2 emissions, Hohenstein said. Hohenstein’s investment of 1.3 million euros ($1.27 million) in the 2022 startup will drive growth in the Sizekick team and enable the 2023 launch of its smartphone app for online shoppers. The technology will enable online shoppers to find the right clothing size in a few seconds via smartphone. “The strategic partnership with Hohenstein enables us, as a new AI solution, to meet the...
