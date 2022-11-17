Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
Sinag-Tala has brought Filipino dances to Kansas City for 50 years: 'It gives me goosebumps'
When Dr. Lillian Pardo helped start a Filipino folk dance troupe in March of 1972, she had no idea the staying power it would have in the Kansas City community. Fifty years later, Pardo, 83, introduced her fellow dancers at Sinag-Tala’s 50th-anniversary show to a packed crowd at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art last weekend. As she spoke, she reflected on how much the group has accomplished over the years.
kcur.org
Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?
The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
kcur.org
A guide to Kansas City's biggest holiday lights, merry markets and music in 2022
How early is too early for Christmas music on the radio and holiday Adventures? With another long election season wrapping up, we're eager to embrace our city's timeless holiday traditions and find new adventures to enjoy throughout fall and winter. Starting this week, the Kansas City region will sparkle with...
kcur.org
If the Royals build a new 'ballpark district' in downtown Kansas City, who's paying for it?
A plan from the Kansas City Royals to build a new downtown stadium has many questioning who’s going to pay the $2 billion price tag and if it’s worth the hefty cost. Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced on Tuesday that the team would move into the Kansas City, Missouri, downtown area. He said the club intends to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the project.
KCTV 5
Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement. In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage...
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District
Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
kcur.org
Community members wary of KCKPD plan to review former detective Golubski's cases
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner stood at the edge of the crowd watching a rally organized by Team ROC, the philanthropic arm of rapper Jay-Z’s empire. About 200 people braved freezing temperatures Thursday, listening as speakers stood before a banner that read “#Justice4KCK. End KCKPD Corruption.”. When...
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
kcur.org
Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽
That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
jimmycsays.com
Mike Fannin is out after three years as president and editor at The Kansas City Star; Greg Farmer is heir apparent
In a column posted on The Star’s website this morning, Greg Farmer, the paper’s managing editor the last six years, thanked readers for their loyalty and talked about “connecting better” with them. However, as we used to say in the newsroom when the biggest news was...
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Farms, places to buy live Christmas trees in KC area
There are numerous places in and around the Kansas City area where you can buy a live Christmas Tree for the holidays.
kcur.org
Hickman Mills school district will soon have the highest teacher salaries in the Kansas City area
The Hickman Mills School District in south Kansas City will soon rank highest in the Kansas City, Missouri, area for teacher pay. At a meeting Thursday night, the school board voted unanimously to approve an increased teacher salary schedule. First-year teachers in the district currently make a minimum of $38,000...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park committee moves forward with plans for Galleria 115
Overland Park city leaders have OK’ed preliminary plans for Galleria 115, a $350 million mixed-use development, but some are unhappy with the developer’s shift away from the project’s entertainment-focused concept. Located near 115th Street and Nall Avenue just north of the old Sprint campus in southern Overland...
Comments / 0