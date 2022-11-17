ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Sinag-Tala has brought Filipino dances to Kansas City for 50 years: 'It gives me goosebumps'

When Dr. Lillian Pardo helped start a Filipino folk dance troupe in March of 1972, she had no idea the staying power it would have in the Kansas City community. Fifty years later, Pardo, 83, introduced her fellow dancers at Sinag-Tala’s 50th-anniversary show to a packed crowd at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art last weekend. As she spoke, she reflected on how much the group has accomplished over the years.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?

The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kcur.org

If the Royals build a new 'ballpark district' in downtown Kansas City, who's paying for it?

A plan from the Kansas City Royals to build a new downtown stadium has many questioning who’s going to pay the $2 billion price tag and if it’s worth the hefty cost. Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced on Tuesday that the team would move into the Kansas City, Missouri, downtown area. He said the club intends to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the project.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽

That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park committee moves forward with plans for Galleria 115

Overland Park city leaders have OK’ed preliminary plans for Galleria 115, a $350 million mixed-use development, but some are unhappy with the developer’s shift away from the project’s entertainment-focused concept. Located near 115th Street and Nall Avenue just north of the old Sprint campus in southern Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy