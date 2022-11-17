Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Spencer Pratt

Family of four! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are proud parents of two, Us Weekly can confirm.

Pratt, 39, and Montag, 36, welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, November 17. The little one arrived less than one day after the Laguna Beach alum went to the hospital and returned home after a false alarm with contractions.

“Alright, there’s another contraction, wow, I guess they’re even closer than every 10 minutes,” Montag said in an Instagram Story video taken from her car. “They’re like every three or four minutes. I’m really glad we’re one minute away from the hospital. This is happening very soon.”

Despite dealing with closely timed contractions, the MTV personality later found out that her progress had stalled and she decided to head back home. “This baby is definitely keeping me on my toes,” she quipped on Wednesday. “Not a false alarm because it was labor happening, but it’s just slowed down a little bit.”

Us broke the news in June that Montag and Pratt, who share 5-year-old son Gunner, were expecting their second child.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” the “Body Language” songstress told Us at the time. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

One month later, the Hills alums announced that Gunner would have a little brother.

“I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner,” Montag exclusively told Us in July. “I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then when I found out it’s a boy — when the shock wore off — I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.”

Montag and the Pratt Daddy founder — who wed in 2008 — had previously been candid about their fertility journey after Gunner’s 2017 birth.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” she told Us earlier this year. “And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”