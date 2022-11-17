Read full article on original website
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
NY1
New ferry landing at Hunter's Point South faces community pushback
The timeline to build a new ferry terminal at Hunters Point South Park in Long Island City has been pushed back after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed to extend the deadline for public input. The deadline that was originally set for Nov. 18 will now be Dec. 5.
NY1
More bike lanes, pedestrian spaces coming to NYC next year, DOT says
New bike lanes and public spaces are coming to New York City next year, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. On Monday, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the agency is set to begin development on plans to expand several bike lanes and pedestrian spaces in 2023, including on the Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx.
NY1
Adams, NYPD denounce hate after threat to synagogue
Mayor Eric Adams condemned antisemitism and other forms of hate at a news conference on Monday, three days after law enforcement officials derailed an alleged plot by two men to attack a synagogue and harm Jewish people in Manhattan. Surrounded by NYPD top brass and leaders from the Jewish community...
NY1
NYPD: Two with plan to harm Jews arrested at Penn Station
Two men armed with a hunting knife and gun were arrested Friday at Penn Station wanted in connection with planning harm to the Jewish community, officials said. The FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators worked together to uncover a developing threat that occurred Friday, according to the NYPD.
NY1
Community rallies to keep Ray's Candy Store open
Ramon Alvarez, who goes by Ray, has been running his candy shop in the East Village for nearly 50 years. It’s a neighborhood staple with top-selling items such as deep-fried Oreos, powdered beignets and egg creams. And with its proximity to Tompkins Square Park, Ray’s Candy Store has played...
NY1
Hochul: Police on alert for potential hate crimes following threats against Jewish community, shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club
New York State Police are expanding surveillance and protection for at-risk communities after a thwarted attack on New York City Jewish communities and a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. State Police officials will be working with local and federal law enforcement officials to...
NY1
Two arrested men with plan to harm Jews arraigned
The two men who were arrested Friday at Penn Station for allegedly planning to harm members of the Jewish community have been arraigned, prosecutors said Sunday morning. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer brought antisemitic paraphernalia, including a swastika arm patch, and various weapons to the city, according to prosecutors. Brown,...
NY1
TikTok creator believes every apartment in city is interesting
Rent is expensive in the city. But just how much space are New Yorkers getting for these prices?. Caleb Simpson, a content creator who goes around asking city residents what they pay for rent, is finding out. He has gained a large following on social media after starting a series...
NY1
Inflation gobbling up New Yorkers' Thanksgiving feasts
Earnest Flowers, who owns a small independent organic grocery store in St. Albans called Earnest Foods, has been getting sticker shock. Flowers opened his store last November, inspired to bring healthy food options to his community in Southeast Queens — an area characterized as a “food swamp” by public health officials because fast food restaurants outnumber supermarkets five to one.
