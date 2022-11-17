ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery

Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
BRONX, NY
NY1

More bike lanes, pedestrian spaces coming to NYC next year, DOT says

New bike lanes and public spaces are coming to New York City next year, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. On Monday, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the agency is set to begin development on plans to expand several bike lanes and pedestrian spaces in 2023, including on the Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adams, NYPD denounce hate after threat to synagogue

Mayor Eric Adams condemned antisemitism and other forms of hate at a news conference on Monday, three days after law enforcement officials derailed an alleged plot by two men to attack a synagogue and harm Jewish people in Manhattan. Surrounded by NYPD top brass and leaders from the Jewish community...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD: Two with plan to harm Jews arrested at Penn Station

Two men armed with a hunting knife and gun were arrested Friday at Penn Station wanted in connection with planning harm to the Jewish community, officials said. The FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators worked together to uncover a developing threat that occurred Friday, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Community rallies to keep Ray's Candy Store open

Ramon Alvarez, who goes by Ray, has been running his candy shop in the East Village for nearly 50 years. It’s a neighborhood staple with top-selling items such as deep-fried Oreos, powdered beignets and egg creams. And with its proximity to Tompkins Square Park, Ray’s Candy Store has played...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Two arrested men with plan to harm Jews arraigned

The two men who were arrested Friday at Penn Station for allegedly planning to harm members of the Jewish community have been arraigned, prosecutors said Sunday morning. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer brought antisemitic paraphernalia, including a swastika arm patch, and various weapons to the city, according to prosecutors. Brown,...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Inflation gobbling up New Yorkers' Thanksgiving feasts

Earnest Flowers, who owns a small independent organic grocery store in St. Albans called Earnest Foods, has been getting sticker shock. Flowers opened his store last November, inspired to bring healthy food options to his community in Southeast Queens — an area characterized as a “food swamp” by public health officials because fast food restaurants outnumber supermarkets five to one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy