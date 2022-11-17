ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Traveling for the Holidays

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and families will be traveling all over the country to gather together. But sometimes winter driving conditions can get in the way. Sometimes driving over Donner Pass can come with severe winter weather consequences that can delay your trip. We spoke to a few...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe

A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Foot Locker Opens New State-of-the-Art Distribution Center in Spanish Springs

Foot Locker, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, recently announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Spanish Springs. In addition to creating approximately 200 full-time jobs, the more than $40 million, 465,000 square foot facility will enhance Foot Locker's distribution capabilities by handling more than 20 million units and serving over 300 stores on the West Coast.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

NDOC to Temporary Close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Corrections says it will temporarily close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City as a means to increase safety and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”
CARSON CITY, NV
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Columbia Store Opens In Reno

Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Dispatch Phones Back On at Lyon County Sheriff's Office

Lyon County dispatch phones are now fixed after an earlier outage. In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted that if people had an emergency, all 911 calls would be routed through Carson City. It's actually the second time this issue has happened.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

First-Ever Reno Punk Rock Flea Market Event

The Punk Rock flea market is a celebration of the local alternative music and art culture in Reno and Sparks. The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, had it’s first ever holiday market.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It appears the question of whether a segment of Muller Lane Parkway is built hinges on whether Monterra developer Mike Pegram has to build two or four lanes. County commissioners approved sending a notice of breach of a development agreement on Thursday to Pegram. The county...
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips

From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
CARSON CITY, NV

