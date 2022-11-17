Read full article on original website
Traveling for the Holidays
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and families will be traveling all over the country to gather together. But sometimes winter driving conditions can get in the way. Sometimes driving over Donner Pass can come with severe winter weather consequences that can delay your trip. We spoke to a few...
Power restored after outage in Tahoe area affects tens of thousands in California and Nevada
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area lost power for a few hours Monday morning, with widespread outages reported on both the California and Nevada sides of the lake. The Liberty Utilities online outage map showed a total of 23,875 customers impacted as of...
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
Foot Locker Opens New State-of-the-Art Distribution Center in Spanish Springs
Foot Locker, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, recently announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Spanish Springs. In addition to creating approximately 200 full-time jobs, the more than $40 million, 465,000 square foot facility will enhance Foot Locker's distribution capabilities by handling more than 20 million units and serving over 300 stores on the West Coast.
NDOC to Temporary Close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City
The Nevada Department of Corrections says it will temporarily close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City as a means to increase safety and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”
This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape
Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes. Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
Power restored after outages in Douglas County left over 17K customers without power
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Power was restored for most customers in Douglas County around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 21. Outages in Douglas County left more than 17,000 customers without power Monday morning. Eight outages were reported in Douglas County around 5 a.m. on Nov....
Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
Dispatch Phones Back On at Lyon County Sheriff's Office
Lyon County dispatch phones are now fixed after an earlier outage. In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted that if people had an emergency, all 911 calls would be routed through Carson City. It's actually the second time this issue has happened.
First-Ever Reno Punk Rock Flea Market Event
The Punk Rock flea market is a celebration of the local alternative music and art culture in Reno and Sparks. The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, had it’s first ever holiday market.
The Nov. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — It appears the question of whether a segment of Muller Lane Parkway is built hinges on whether Monterra developer Mike Pegram has to build two or four lanes. County commissioners approved sending a notice of breach of a development agreement on Thursday to Pegram. The county...
Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant
Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips
From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near popular Reno shopping center
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center Saturday evening. Police responded to the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just after 5 p.m. on November 19. When officers arrived on scene,...
