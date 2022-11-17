ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'

MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh, no injuries

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials received a 911 call reporting a fire. Firefighters said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Fire units arrived and encountered a fire on the second floor of a two-story,...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's

MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dallasexpress.com

Life Sentence for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of release on November 16 for allegedly purposefully driving through a Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted last month for driving his red Ford Escape through a Christmas...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 'many' displaced

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department assisted. The cause is under investigation. Officials with the American Red Cross...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy