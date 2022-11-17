Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'
MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
Janesville family left without a home after fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night. Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
Six overnight shootings in Milwaukee, police search for suspects
Milwaukee police are investigating six shootings overnight Monday, where more than half of the victims are teens.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh, no injuries
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials received a 911 call reporting a fire. Firefighters said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Fire units arrived and encountered a fire on the second floor of a two-story,...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
dallasexpress.com
Life Sentence for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of release on November 16 for allegedly purposefully driving through a Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted last month for driving his red Ford Escape through a Christmas...
Here's where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in Milwaukee
If you think you will have trouble putting a Thanksgiving feast on the table this winter, a number of events are here to help.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 'many' displaced
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department assisted. The cause is under investigation. Officials with the American Red Cross...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee cocktail bar
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December! You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up.
