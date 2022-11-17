Read full article on original website
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Christmas Trees Of Love Preparations Underway
It will soon be time to light up the tree for the Holiday season, and some people can use the trees at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital to remember and honor a lost loved one. Reservations and donations are being accepted for the annual Christmas Trees of Love. One light can...
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
Sheridan Media
City, County Seeking Persons to Serve on Attainable Housing Council
With the recent creation and funding of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council by the city and county, they are now looking for interested people to serve on the council. According to a release from the county, those selected will meet as they decide to determine the merits and possible...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Sheridan Media
Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Liquor licenses for 2023
Buffalo’s City Council has approved the liwuor license renewal applications for the 2023 calendar year. At the council’s recent regular meeting, no comment was offered during the Public Hearing on the renewals. Mayor Shane Schrader. View the entire list of liquor licenses approved below. Liquor License Renewals. American...
Sheridan Media
New face on the Sheridan County Commission
After almost two decades of public service, Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram will hand-off his commission seat to Commissioner-elect Allen Thompson at the beginning of the year. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley informed listeners incoming commissioners attend an orientation. The orientation...
Sheridan Media
City Council to Address Ordinances on Open Space and Emergency Powers
Second reading of an ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides details of what the ordinance entails. The ordinance, as it was approved by the Council on...
oilcity.news
Big Horn County authorities seek woman on felony animal cruelty charges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Greybull Police Department says it is seeking a woman on a felony arrest warrant for 25 counts of cruelty to animals, according to a release on Tuesday. The warrant for Carol Rea Kaiser, 55, was issued out of Big Horn County, the release said. Anyone...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
Sheridan Media
Learning to Cook at Sheridan High School
The cooking class, (in no particular order) Shari Surwald; Jaselene Wehling; Leocadia Field; Naomi Andersen; Abby Gomke; Kylie Carter; Raeleigh Ridl; Morgan Anderson; Alex Weber; McKinley Chase. Not pictured is Brock Oberlie. The Career and Technical Education program at Sheridan High includes a cooking classes. Christy Andersen, Sheridan High School...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County High School Football Players Named 2022 All-Conference
Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the conference their team plays in. Although there are no conferences in 4A, they were created for post-season recognition. The 4A West is Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Rock...
