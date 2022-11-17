Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Carmel Road North. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old woman was taken to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries. The cause of...
Eastern Maine Community College hosts Hunger Awareness Dinner
BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.
State police investigating Washington County homicide
CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police detectives continue to investigate an incident Thursday night in Cherryfield that left two people injured and one man dead. Washington County deputies went to a home on Tenan Lane at about 9:17 p.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday afternoon.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Bangor neighborhood protests dangerous streets, planned new development
BANGOR, Maine — Residents living in the East Broadway and Lancaster Ave. area of Bangor rallied together Saturday afternoon to say enough is enough. The neighbors there held a "park in," parking their cars along both sides of the road with signs of protest in their windows. The residents...
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness awarded $5 million grant
MILLINOCKET, Maine — In honor of National Rural Health Day, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness was awarded a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grant was announced Thursday morning at the Center for Wabanaki Healing and Recovery in Millinocket.
Husson University offers online nursing program to help address Maine's health care needs
BANGOR, Maine — Husson University is taking a different approach for one of its nursing programs, now offering an online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) program for working nurses and students. The idea is to help registered nurses stay on the job, while conveniently earning...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Old Town woman to serve 19 years in prison for death of 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Goding'ss sentence. An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison, with all but 19 years suspended. Hillary Goding was visibly...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
First Bangor Waterfront Concert Of 2023 To Be Announced Monday
One of the great, and kind of surprising, things about living in Central Maine is how active the area is when it comes to concerts and live music. Way back in the day (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), Augusta was the place where all the major touring acts came. At that time, the Augusta Civic Center was brand new and was one of the largest concert venues in New England. Then, the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena) came along. At that point, because it was much closer to Maine's border with neighboring states, and because it was in a much larger area, Portland became the place to see concerts.
Minor Earthquake in Washington County Sunday Morning
Washington County hasn't experienced an earthquake since September. That changed Sunday morning, November 20th when an earthquake measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded 1 mile west of Steuben. The earthquake was recorded at 5:25 a.m. Did you feel it? If so, please share your observations with the USGS.
Researchers at UMaine look for ways to destroy PFAS chemicals
ORONO, Maine — They are called "forever chemicals" because they do not naturally break down in the environment and the human body. The compounds known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are found in numerous products from cookware to carpets to packaging. But a University of Maine researcher...
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
mainepublic.org
Registered nurses at Millinocket Regional Hospital have voted to ratify a new three-year union contract that they say will raise wages and increase workplace security
Millinocket Regional Hospital nurses have a new three-year contract that they say will raise wages to attract and retain nurses and increase workplace security. The 29 nurses at the hospital have been part of the Maine State Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee for 40 years. Dyana Gallant is a registered...
The Real McCoy: Brewer library authenticates historic document found in archives
BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Public Library's research room holds historic artifacts and documents from Maine's past, featuring a framed document regarding Brewer native and former Governor Joshua L. Chamberlain. Known for his heroic involvement in the Civil War at the Battle of Gettysburg, the document describes the promotion...
