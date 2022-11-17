ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Carmel Road North. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old woman was taken to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries. The cause of...
Eastern Maine Community College hosts Hunger Awareness Dinner

BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College hosted its first Hunger Awareness Dinner on Wednesday in Rangeley Hall. It started at 6 p.m. and went through 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the school's food pantry on campus for its student community. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter food pantry.
State police investigating Washington County homicide

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police detectives continue to investigate an incident Thursday night in Cherryfield that left two people injured and one man dead. Washington County deputies went to a home on Tenan Lane at about 9:17 p.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday afternoon.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location

ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion

Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
First Bangor Waterfront Concert Of 2023 To Be Announced Monday

One of the great, and kind of surprising, things about living in Central Maine is how active the area is when it comes to concerts and live music. Way back in the day (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), Augusta was the place where all the major touring acts came. At that time, the Augusta Civic Center was brand new and was one of the largest concert venues in New England. Then, the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena) came along. At that point, because it was much closer to Maine's border with neighboring states, and because it was in a much larger area, Portland became the place to see concerts.
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race

MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
Registered nurses at Millinocket Regional Hospital have voted to ratify a new three-year union contract that they say will raise wages and increase workplace security

Millinocket Regional Hospital nurses have a new three-year contract that they say will raise wages to attract and retain nurses and increase workplace security. The 29 nurses at the hospital have been part of the Maine State Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee for 40 years. Dyana Gallant is a registered...
