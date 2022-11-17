Read full article on original website
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
You’ll Never Guess Which Town Is the Pizza Capital of the World
Old Forge, PA, may not be as well known as Chicago or Detroit, but it should be. Are you wondering why we are lumping Old Forge, a small town of around 8,500 people, in with the likes of Chicago and Detroit? We have our reasons, which might have something to do with pizza.
$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School
SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
Boxing with seniors in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some seniors took to the boxing ring at the Telespond Senior Center. Though boxing is usually seen as a combat sport, Kathy Reap with the non-profit Rock Steady Boxing says it can play a role in improving the balance of people diagnosed with Parkinson's. The non-profit...
Fire damages UGL company in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Dunmore Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out at United Gilsonite Laboratories along Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. Officials say a container with discarded rags caught fire and spread to a wooden pallet with empty cardboard boxes on it. Crews quickly knocked...
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
Fundraiser to benefit Moosic Police Department
MOOSIC, Pa. — Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue and The Moosic Youth Center hosted the pasta dinner to raise money for the Moosic Police Department. The police department is hoping to use the money to benefit the purchase of a K-9 Unit to assist with rescue and drug cases.
Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
'Night at the Ritz' gala held in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The theme of the 6th annual gala at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was 'Night at the Ritz'. It was a fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center. There was music, food, and even a silent auction. Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the gala. "It...
CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving
Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
16 To The Rescue: Lucas
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton. A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window. When firefighters arrived, there...
