Monroe County, PA

Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School

SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Boxing with seniors in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some seniors took to the boxing ring at the Telespond Senior Center. Though boxing is usually seen as a combat sport, Kathy Reap with the non-profit Rock Steady Boxing says it can play a role in improving the balance of people diagnosed with Parkinson's. The non-profit...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages UGL company in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Dunmore Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out at United Gilsonite Laboratories along Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. Officials say a container with discarded rags caught fire and spread to a wooden pallet with empty cardboard boxes on it. Crews quickly knocked...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fundraiser to benefit Moosic Police Department

MOOSIC, Pa. — Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue and The Moosic Youth Center hosted the pasta dinner to raise money for the Moosic Police Department. The police department is hoping to use the money to benefit the purchase of a K-9 Unit to assist with rescue and drug cases.
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

'Night at the Ritz' gala held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The theme of the 6th annual gala at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was 'Night at the Ritz'. It was a fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center. There was music, food, and even a silent auction. Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the gala. "It...
CARBONDALE, PA
Times Leader

CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving

Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Lucas

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton. A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window. When firefighters arrived, there...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

