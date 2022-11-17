Read full article on original website
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish 1943~2022
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish, 79, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away November 19, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dora (Engle) Harnish. He and his wife, Nola M. (Nofziger) Harnish were married on...
Annie E Grove obituary 1926~2022
Annie E Grove, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Menno Haven’s Brookview Health care Center Chambersburg, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Born Sunday, April 25, 1926 in Shippensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ezra and Carrie Hock Bert. She was a 1945 graduate of...
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Kristi Leigh Plank obituary 1972~2022
Kristi Leigh Plank, 49, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in her home. Born December 9, 1972, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Sandra L. (Shriver) Plank. After High School, Kristi attended Hagerstown Community College. She worked in customer service...
John Clifford Widder obituary 1948~2022
John Clifford Widder, age 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, PA on October 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Vernon C. and Cornelia Hoffeditz Widder. John was a graduate of Hagerstown Junior College with a...
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022
Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman 1953~2022
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Chambersburg. Born Saturday, May 9, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester I. and Christina Ploum Alleman. Andy was a 1972 graduate of...
Jodi L Whistler obituary 1959~2022
Jodi L Whistler, age 63, of Newburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 17, 1959 in Carlisle to the late Robert L. and Bonnie (Hockenberry) Rose. Jodi retired from Ross Distribution in Carlisle, where she was...
Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022
Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew
It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Women’s Swimming continues weekend at F&M
The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team continued its three-day weekend at Franklin & Marshall on Saturday and sits in seventh place in the team standings through two days of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. A number of Raiders delivered solid performances, but the highlight was a victory in...
Robert M Miller Sr. obituary 1967~2022
Robert M Miller Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday morning at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1967 in Mechanicsburg, he was a son of the late Roy H, Miller, Sr. and Mary Jane Lauver Miller. Robert was employed as a mechanic at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg for...
Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
SU Men’s Swimming gets four Top 5 finishes on Day 2 at F&M Invite
The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team advanced 14 of its 17 individual non-exhibition swims to evening finals on the second day of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. The Raiders sit in fifth place in the team standings. Among the many impressive swims included four Top 5 finishes. Graduate...
SU Wrestling wins big at Waynesburg Duals
The Shippensburg University wrestling team won all three of its dual meets Saturday and did so in dominating fashion at the Waynesburg Duals inside the Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse. Shippensburg (3-0) opened its dual meet schedule by dispatching Washington & Jefferson, 34-12, Waynesburg, 43-6, and Fairmont State, 42-9. Six Raider wrestlers...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022
Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
