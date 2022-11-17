ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Sporting News

When is Belgium vs. Canada at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds

Canada and Belgium get their World Cup journeys under way as Group F play takes flight. Belgium's "golden generation" is on its last legs, as the Red Devils boast experience and age within their World Cup squad. They finished third at the 2018 tournament, topping England in the final showcase match, but the expectations on Kevin de Bruyne and company will be to reach the final.
Sporting News

When is USA vs. England World Cup 2022 soccer match? Date, time, live stream and TV channel for USMNT fans

The United States and England have a history of memorable matchups at the FIFA World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. As the Three Lions clash with the Stars & Stripes, the two sides will put their might to the test against a worthy opponent. Gregg Berhalter's side will be gunning for a place in the knockout stage, while England may have their sights set higher, aiming for a chance at hoisting the trophy.
Sporting News

USA vs Wales World Cup highlights: Tim Weah goal has USMNT up in Group B opener

A youthful United States men's national team is off to a roaring start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of its young stars producing a signature moment in the Group B opener against Wales. The USMNT dominated possession throughout the first half of a game most believe is...
Sporting News

England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six

Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy