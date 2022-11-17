Read full article on original website
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
When is Belgium vs. Canada at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds
Canada and Belgium get their World Cup journeys under way as Group F play takes flight. Belgium's "golden generation" is on its last legs, as the Red Devils boast experience and age within their World Cup squad. They finished third at the 2018 tournament, topping England in the final showcase match, but the expectations on Kevin de Bruyne and company will be to reach the final.
When is USA vs. England World Cup 2022 soccer match? Date, time, live stream and TV channel for USMNT fans
The United States and England have a history of memorable matchups at the FIFA World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. As the Three Lions clash with the Stars & Stripes, the two sides will put their might to the test against a worthy opponent. Gregg Berhalter's side will be gunning for a place in the knockout stage, while England may have their sights set higher, aiming for a chance at hoisting the trophy.
USA vs Wales live: World Cup score, highlights, result from kickoff of the 2022 Group B match as Gareth Bale equalizes with late penalty
The wait for both teams is over. For one, it's been eight agonizing years after disappointment in a small Caribbean island led to missing out on the 2018 World Cup. For the other, eight years sounds like a dream after ending a 64-year drought. The match between the USA men's...
USA vs Wales World Cup highlights: Tim Weah goal has USMNT up in Group B opener
A youthful United States men's national team is off to a roaring start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of its young stars producing a signature moment in the Group B opener against Wales. The USMNT dominated possession throughout the first half of a game most believe is...
Why is Australia's men's football team called the Socceroos? Explaning nickname ahead of World Cup 2022
Australia will be competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will more often than not be referred to as the Socceroos. The name has stuck for decades now even as more and more Australians refer to the game as football and not soccer. So where did the Socceroos...
How to watch Mexico vs Poland in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Arguably the most tightly contested match-up of Group C will see Mexico take on Poland in the early hours of November 23 (AEDT). With Argentina heavy favourites to top the group, Poland and Mexico know a victory here is vital to ensure they have the best chance of progression. Will...
England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six
Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Offside rule in soccer, explained: The simple definition and how referees still manage to get it wrong
Soccer, otherwise known as football, is a pretty simple sport. Eleven players on each team who, aside from the goalkeeper, can't touch the ball with their hands and must put the ball in the back of the net more times than the other team. There is, however, one rule that...
