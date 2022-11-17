ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Sporting News

England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six

Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Sporting News

USA vs Wales World Cup highlights: Tim Weah goal has USMNT up in Group B opener

A youthful United States men's national team is off to a roaring start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of its young stars producing a signature moment in the Group B opener against Wales. The USMNT dominated possession throughout the first half of a game most believe is...
Sporting News

'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup

Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
Sporting News

How to watch USA vs. Wales: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

Eight years, four months, and 20 days. That's how long it has been since the United States men's national team last played in the World Cup. Now, finally, the wait is over. The Americans make their long-awaited return to soccer's biggest stage as they begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday. The opponents? Gareth Bale and the Dragons of Wales.

