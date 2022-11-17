Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Sporting News
England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six
Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Sporting News
USA vs Wales World Cup highlights: Tim Weah goal has USMNT up in Group B opener
A youthful United States men's national team is off to a roaring start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of its young stars producing a signature moment in the Group B opener against Wales. The USMNT dominated possession throughout the first half of a game most believe is...
Sporting News
USA vs Wales live: World Cup score, highlights, result from kickoff of the 2022 Group B match as Gareth Bale equalizes with late penalty
The wait for both teams is over. For one, it's been eight agonizing years after disappointment in a small Caribbean island led to missing out on the 2018 World Cup. For the other, eight years sounds like a dream after ending a 64-year drought. The match between the USA men's...
2022 World Cup: Live updates from USA vs. Wales
The USMNT's first World Cup match in 3,065 days ended in a draw. Here's how it all went down.
Sporting News
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Sporting News
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
Sporting News
How to watch USA vs. Wales: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Eight years, four months, and 20 days. That's how long it has been since the United States men's national team last played in the World Cup. Now, finally, the wait is over. The Americans make their long-awaited return to soccer's biggest stage as they begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday. The opponents? Gareth Bale and the Dragons of Wales.
Sporting News
Offside rule in soccer, explained: The simple definition and how referees still manage to get it wrong
Soccer, otherwise known as football, is a pretty simple sport. Eleven players on each team who, aside from the goalkeeper, can't touch the ball with their hands and must put the ball in the back of the net more times than the other team. There is, however, one rule that...
