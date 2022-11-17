Read full article on original website
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Cedar Falls Fire Department stresses heat safety after multiple Northeastern Iowans died from fire last week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the State Fire Marshall, 7 people died because of fires in Northeastern Iowa during the last week. Therefore, the Cedar Falls Fire Department is emphasizing fire Safety. First, it’s important to have smoke alarms in each bedroom, on every floor of your home,...
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Victims identified in Onslow fire that claims the life of 10-year-old
ONSLOW, Iowa — We now know the name of the 5th grader who perished in a Jones County house fire. Crews were called to the home just before 4:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, they learned a child was trapped by the flames. Crews raced in to try and...
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
One dead, multiple injured in Iowa house fire
ONSLOW, Iowa — For the third time in three days firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in Iowa. The latest started Friday morning in the eastern Iowa town of Onslow, less than an hour east of Cedar Rapids. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Officials...
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
Man Shot at Apartment Complex
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
