wwno.org

More bus shelters, free youth fares: Public transit report calls for changes to RTA

Public transportation in New Orleans has undergone some big changes in 2022, including reconfigured bus routes, reduced fares and a new app. But there’s still a long road ahead to improving how residents move around via transit, according to an annual report from advocacy group RIDE New Orleans that combines data analysis and testimonies from transit riders.
WDSU

New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
WWL

Why is redevelopment so difficult in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS — In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a structure that has been decaying since it was abandoned five decades ago by Entergy, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson when he fell 50 feet to his death while exploring the building.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
WWL

New Orleans cocktail book shows city's elegant drink side

NEW ORLEANS — If your idea of a New Orleans cocktail is a Kool-Aid colored, alcohol-heavy concoction served in a plastic hand grenade or a novelty glass resembling a hurricane lamp, stop thinking like a college freshman on his first trip to Bourbon Street and take a look at the new book from upscale bar owner Neal Bodenheimer.
WDSU

Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
WDSU

Man's dog found after WDSU story airs asking for help

NEW ORLEANS — Update: The dog has been found safe and has been reunited with its owner. The truck is still missing. ====================================================================. A man who is visiting New Orleans to visit his family for Thanksgiving says his truck was stolen Friday night with his 4-year-old dog still inside....
WWL-TV

FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
WWL

WWL

