Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
Related
wwno.org
More bus shelters, free youth fares: Public transit report calls for changes to RTA
Public transportation in New Orleans has undergone some big changes in 2022, including reconfigured bus routes, reduced fares and a new app. But there’s still a long road ahead to improving how residents move around via transit, according to an annual report from advocacy group RIDE New Orleans that combines data analysis and testimonies from transit riders.
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
Fight the blight! Neighbors in Irish Channel concerned over squatters in home on Third Street
The ongoing problem of blight in our City continues, and now with the temperatures dropping squatters are staying in these blighted properties and causing problems for neighbors.
WDSU
New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
Why is redevelopment so difficult in New Orleans?
NEW ORLEANS — In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a structure that has been decaying since it was abandoned five decades ago by Entergy, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson when he fell 50 feet to his death while exploring the building.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
WDSU
Bywater residents see change on their street after WDSU Road Patrol report
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the Bywater are breathing a sigh of relief after work picked back up on their street following a WDSU Road Patrol report. A half-paved street was plaguing residents on Clouet and North Rampart streets. There is now a noticeable difference with the street being fully paved.
Dilapidated Lindy Boggs site a continuing nuisance smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — As people bike down the Lafitte Greenway and paddle through Bayou St. John, the Lindy Boggs Medical Center casts a shadow over it all. Abandoned 17 years ago, the former hospital is now covered in graffiti and broken windows. “There’s a sense of lawlessness there,” Thomas...
32-Year-Old Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Saturday that claimed a life. Just before midnight, the crash happened at Canal and South Liberty Streets near the French Quarter.
New Orleans cocktail book shows city's elegant drink side
NEW ORLEANS — If your idea of a New Orleans cocktail is a Kool-Aid colored, alcohol-heavy concoction served in a plastic hand grenade or a novelty glass resembling a hurricane lamp, stop thinking like a college freshman on his first trip to Bourbon Street and take a look at the new book from upscale bar owner Neal Bodenheimer.
fox8live.com
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20). A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died...
WWL-TV
Former UNO student arrested after disrupting class, sharing video of gun purchase
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans canceled classes and closed its campus on Monday after a former student who caused a classroom disturbance last week shared videos of himself purchasing a rifle at a gun store. In a statement to the campus community on Sunday, John Nicklow...
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
WWL-TV
Subpoenas issued over purchases made by Mayor Cantrell's image consultant, sources say
NEW ORLEANS — At least two New Orleans-area stores have received subpoenas from a federal grand jury and been questioned by FBI agents about purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s image consultant, according to representatives of the businesses. Laura Rodrigue, a lawyer representing Ballin’s boutique – where the...
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
WDSU
Man's dog found after WDSU story airs asking for help
NEW ORLEANS — Update: The dog has been found safe and has been reunited with its owner. The truck is still missing. ====================================================================. A man who is visiting New Orleans to visit his family for Thanksgiving says his truck was stolen Friday night with his 4-year-old dog still inside....
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
bigeasymagazine.com
Can Elected Officials Buy Clothing With Campaign Funds? No Says State Ethics Board
WVUE-TV broke a story on Wednesday, November 16 that the FBI is investigating a number of purchases by salon owner Tanya Blunt-Haynes, who has served as a well-paid stylist and image consultant for Mayor LaToya Cantrell for at least six years. Blunt-Haynes owns the popular Friends Salon Nola in the Gentilly neighborhood.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0