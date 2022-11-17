Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
Million-dollar home built in late 1800s for sale in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg is known for its railroad history, and a home for sale in Strasburg Borough, Lancaster County, offers a chance to live somewhere built just decades after the railroad. The Musser Herr House on Miller Street was built around 1875, according to its listing by Hostetter Realty. According to information provided […]
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
WGAL
Fallen officer's mother keeping her memory alive through children's book
The mother of fallen Maryland police Officer Amy Caprio hopes a new children’s book will help kids learn how to deal with grief. Caprio's mother, Debbie Sorrells, read from her children's book, "The Story of the Dragonfly," which is available online and in Maryland bookstores. "Her dream to become...
abc27.com
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
Harrisburg Holiday Parade draws thousands despite cold temperatures
Thousand packed North 2nd Street in downtown Harrisburg to watch the annual Holiday Parade. The nearly two-hour parade started on City Island and stretched from Market St., up North 2nd to North St. and then south on Front St. Temperatures dipped into the 30s but blue skies prevailed with many...
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster has an abundance of fun things to do with kids. The best part? Many of them are completely free. Here are four free family-friendly things to do in Lancaster, PA, year round.
Man donates late wife's instruments to students in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local man is honoring his late wife by donating some of her favorite possessions to the School District of Lancaster. Dr. Karl Moyer donated two violins, one viola and one cello to the school district. He also made a contribution to the organization, Music For...
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
travelexperta.com
Good Ole Traditional Amish Cooking – Drool Over This Photo Essay
Amish Cooking is without a doubt one of my favorite ways to eat. Even though I’ve never lived in the country. Or been near a farm, but I must be a country girl at heart, cause the food in Lancaster has been one of my absolute favorites. Everywhere you...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
newstalkwsba.com
Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park
We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.
A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
