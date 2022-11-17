Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man.
The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge.
This is the second arrest law enforcement has made in connection to the killing of Julian Chavez.
Chavez, 19, was shot and killed on October 29 just after 9 p.m.
Authorities were called to the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue after reports of a shooting.
They found Chavez inside a vehicle that had crashed into another vehicle but he was already dead.
A 14-year-old male was also arrested on November 2 and is currently facing a murder charge in this case.
Kennewick investigators said the case is still under investigation.
