Kennewick, WA

Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man.

The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge.

This is the second arrest law enforcement has made in connection to the killing of Julian Chavez.

Chavez, 19, was shot and killed on October 29 just after 9 p.m.

Authorities were called to the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue after reports of a shooting.

They found Chavez inside a vehicle that had crashed into another vehicle but he was already dead.

A 14-year-old male was also arrested on November 2 and is currently facing a murder charge in this case.

Kennewick investigators said the case is still under investigation.

Comments / 4

Randy DILLARD
3d ago

these teens and their disregard for human life needs to be dealt with swiftly..

Reply
6
 

Kennewick, WA
