Milder weather returns this week with increasing rain chances
Temperatures will gradually warm through the week with the chance for rain arriving by Thanksgiving Day. Check the video forecast for the latest. After the cold start to Monday morning, we enjoy a bit of a warm-up for the afternoon. We will have high temperatures climb into the 50s. Yes, still chilly, but much better than Sunday afternoon! We should have mostly sunny skies for the first part of the day, but clouds will begin to increase from the west during the afternoon.
More clouds Saturday with rain along the Gulf Coast
Temperatures plunge below freezing for the third-straight night, and the weekend looks chilly! Check the video forecast for the latest. Another cold morning in the upper 20s/lower 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy at times throughout the day. Highs 48-53°F. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph. Another push of arctic air arrives...
Cold for the weekend and some milder, rainy weather next week
20°F - Pinson, Ohatchee. Friday night’s high school football playoff games look cold and dry: temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s at kickoff, dropping to near 35°F with a light wind by the fourth quarter. Saturday’s forecast:. Another cold morning in the upper 20s/lower...
Alabama: Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
How cold did it get last night?
It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama
If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
5 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you want to discover some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades. TuscumbiaTuesday, Nov. 296 p.m. CourtlandThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. RussellvilleThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. Muscle ShoalsThursday, Dec. 17 p.m. RogersvilleFriday, Dec. 27 p.m. LeightonSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. St. FlorianSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. ElginSunday, Dec. 4TBA.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Most commonly seen birds in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Alabama from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
“The Forgotten Creeks” documentary and “Alabama Folk” podcast premiere this week
A new documentary about the history of Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a podcast featuring Alabama folk artists are premiering this week. “The Forgotten Creeks” a new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians is premiering on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Viewers can also begin streaming the program on APT’s websitehttps://aptv.org/episode/forgotten-creeks-program-forgottencreeks/ and the PBS video app.
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
Execution difficulty, infant mortality, oil-spill money: Down in Alabama
For the second time in just under a month, the state of Alabama has called off an execution. The rate of infant deaths in the state will again rank among the highest in the U.S. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has approved the last of its post-Deepwater Horizon oil...
