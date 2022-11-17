Krumrei returns to state diving tournament

For the second straight season, senior Britney Krumrei is headed back to the Class A state tournament for her efforts on the diving board after taking first in the diving event during the section 5A swim and dive meet. She was also named the Section 5A diver of the year.

The Section 5A tournament ran from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The entire diving competition took place on Friday, Nov. 11. In the past the diving finals were also on Saturday along with the swimming finals.

Krumrei won first place in the one-meter dive with a score of 373.80. She also led after the preliminaries with a score of 282.05. She beat second-place diver, Lauren Woelfel, by 6.2 points.

Krumrei is the only Big Lake diver to head to the state tournament after she was joined by teammate Torri Ramert last season.

It will be Krumrei’s fourth straight season qualifying for the state tournament (including 2020’s virtual meet) and has been the section champion the last three years.

At last year’s tournament, Krumrei finished in fifth place with a final score of 351.35.

Ramert finished in ninth place during the section meet this year with a score of 307.55.

During Saturday’s swimming finals, the Hornets qualified the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay teams to the consolation heats. Emilie Kirchoff also qualified for the consolation heat for the 100-yard backstroke.

The team of Jenna Nygaard, Adelyn Fox, April Gerth, and Abigail Fridgen finished in tenth place overall and second in the consolation heat with a time of 1:58.43. For the 400 free relay, Emily Edlund, Fridgen, Kirchoff, and Maia Wenderski also finished tenth overall and second in the consolation heat with a time of 4:18.34. Kirchoff finished in 16th place during the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.41.

As a team, Big Lake High School finished in tenth place with 58 points at the section tournament.

The MSHSL Class A diving tournament begins at noon on Wednesday with the finals mixing in with the swimmers on Friday, also beginning at noon at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.