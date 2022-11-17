ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in an east Columbus shooting that left one man dead. On Nov. 8, around noon, CPD responded to a shooting on Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. Upon arrival at the scene, 28-year-old Keamon Hightower was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot

UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication

The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
AUBURN, AL

