WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WTVM
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in an east Columbus shooting that left one man dead. On Nov. 8, around noon, CPD responded to a shooting on Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. Upon arrival at the scene, 28-year-old Keamon Hightower was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Warner Robins collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot
UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
WTVM
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
WTVM
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
WTVM
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
wrbl.com
Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
WTVM
Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
WTVM
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
Mail theft and check fraud epidemic hits Columbus, how to stay vigilant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the nation, business owners, consumers and family members are being hit by a mail theft and check fraud epidemic that is costing them hundreds to thousands of dollars at a time. One local business owner lost $100,000 after dropping a check off in a United States Postal Office drop box. […]
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
TCSO and LaGrange Police capture wanted man after he freezes in a lake during an escape attempt
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 16th at 11:06 p.m. Troup County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and LaGrange Police Officers came into contact with a wanted person operating a Ford truck. Zachariah Murray, who was wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, after failing to return Work Release on Oct. 11 and fleeing […]
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
