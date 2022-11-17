ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins sign LB Brennan Scarlett to practice squad

By Mike Masala
The Miami Dolphins had an open spot on their practice squad this week after rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille was signed to the Cleveland Browns active roster.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Miami is filling Stille’s spot by signing linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

Scarlett, 29, spent the 2021 season as a member of the Dolphins, recording 19 tackles and a forced fumble.

He was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason, but an injury landed him on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season. Miami and Scarlett agreed to a settlement back in September, making him a free agent again.

Scarlett did some work on the edge throughout the offseason and preseason, so there’s a chance he could help assuage the loss of Emmanuel Ogbah at some point down the stretch.

