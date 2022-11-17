ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23

The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
Faces of SUU

“What have you learned about yourself while at SUU?”. I have learned that I can do difficult things. I have been able to learn self-discipline academically and personally. I have enjoyed my time at SUU thus far. -Brex Delray. I have learned that mother knows best. My mom told me...
