Read full article on original website
Related
suunews.net
Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23
The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
suunews.net
Faces of SUU
“What have you learned about yourself while at SUU?”. I have learned that I can do difficult things. I have been able to learn self-discipline academically and personally. I have enjoyed my time at SUU thus far. -Brex Delray. I have learned that mother knows best. My mom told me...
suunews.net
Men’s basketball caps off a great start against the University of Kansas Jayhawks
After a great week of Southern Utah University men’s basketball, the Thunderbirds added another win to their record against the Bethesda University Flames on Monday, Nov. 14. The win moved the Thunderbirds to a 3-1 record to start the season. The team traveled for their next matchup against the...
Comments / 0