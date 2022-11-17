ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Radio Ink

Radio Host Dies From Cancer

The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Tailgate Tour: Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 3...
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tailgate Tour Forecast

Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team. U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from North Carolina. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The tree lighting will take place on November 29.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Greenville County Schools Propose Calendar Change

Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC

