Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
Radio Ink
Radio Host Dies From Cancer
The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate doctors now have a safer, less-invasive esophageal cancer screening tool
Rates for esophageal adenocarcinoma — a type of esophageal cancer — have gone up 733% over the past four decades, and rates of screening, even for high-risk patients, have been low. Now, there’s a minimally invasive procedure that’s being rolled out at Prisma Health in Greenville that will...
When is the best time for a joint replacement?
Medical professionals said joint replacements are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries performed in the US.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Shaw University to share results of investigation, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday will provide an update on a controversial traffic stop involving students. Dr. Paulette Dillard, Shaw's president, and the president of the student government are expected to speak, sharing official findings from an investigation into the traffic stop and what next steps they plan to take.
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, two people were found dead on Jones Street in Anderson Sunday morning, with a third person taken to the hospital who is now in stable condition.
FOX Carolina
Country superstar Kenny Chesney to stop in Greenville on ‘I Go Back 2023 Tour’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to tour and making a stop in Greenville. The 21-date I Go Back 2023 Tour will criss-cross the country and stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27. I Go Back 2023 is set to focus on the...
Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Tailgate Tour: Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 3...
FOX Carolina
Tailgate Tour Forecast
Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team. U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from North Carolina. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The tree lighting will take place on November 29.
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
Upstate author visits schools to read Clemson, USC-themed books
An Upstate author visited two schools in Spartanburg to read her Clemson and University of South Carolina-themed books.
wspa.com
Greenville County Schools Propose Calendar Change
Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation...
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
FOX Carolina
Soup Kitchen striving to address food insecurity in Spartanburg Co.
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Breaking Bread for Jesus” says it needs more food. Simply put—the needs for food insecure families continue you grow, in Spartanburg County. When the soup kitchen first started, organizers say it was only serving about 30 to 40 plates a week. Now,...
FOX Carolina
“It takes a village;" Union County school partners with barbershops to promote literacy
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 5...
Comments / 0