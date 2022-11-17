ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Discounts available in Connecticut on home heating oil

By Brittany Schaefer
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HbrH_0jEwQguK00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you filled your oil tank this season, your bill has likely doubled, but some heating oil companies are offering discounts.

The higher cost results in higher credit card fees for businesses. Bethany Fuel said it is paying thousands of dollars a month due to the 2.5% fee and is now offering up to eight cents off per gallon for customers who opt to pay by cash or check.

Karl Rainey, the owner of Bethany Fuel, said those credit card fees cost him between $3,000 and $4,000 a month.

“The customer gets a lower price, and I get to save some money in credit card fees so I love to offer a cash/check discount,” he said.

In 2020, heating oil in Connecticut was around $2 a gallon. Now, it’s near $5, making an average 150-gallon tank fill up has increase go from $300 to $750.

“What’s tough is a lot of people they usually filled up, can’t afford to fill it so they are getting the minimum delivery of 100 gallons,” Rainey said. “Therefore, I have to go back to the house more often, which makes my day a lot busier. It’s tough for a single guy operation.”

Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills

And those constant prices are costing his business. Rainey will give his customers a quote, they would pay in advance, then that same day, the price would increase multiple times when he came to re-fill his tanker truck at the terminal.

“It’s stressful with the prices,” he said. “Now with the volatility of the market, they are changing the price on us during the day. So we get a text from the terminal, 10:30 am price will go up 20 cents.”

As heating prices increase, here’s how you can save

The cooler temperatures this week does have business heating up. Bethany Fuel gets dozens of calls a day, at times delivering oil to 70 houses in a single day. Rainey said despite the volatility, he is ready for this business heating season.

According to the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, many of its members are also offering discounts that can help curb costs this winter.

“Offering discounts is nothing new in the home heating oil industry. Many of our full-service dealers offer a variety of programs every year to help offset the cost of fuel and help families stay warm. These discounts may include: cash payments, prompt payment, and for very large deliveries, for example. We also offer budget programs, which spread payments out over the year instead of just during the winter months. Some of our members also offer discounts for veterans. The best thing to do is to call your local home heating oil dealer to see what they have to offer. They will be more than willing to help you.”

Chris Herb, president and CEO of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 6

Georgetown Shell
2d ago

This is what the majority voted for in CT! The New Green Deal.... enjoy your choices.

Reply
4
Related
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers

(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?

Rocky Hill, CT (WFSB) - As Eversource and UI customers learn to penny pitch, many of you have asked us about executive salaries. In 2021, the CEO of Eversource, Joseph Nolan, earned $4.7 million dollars. Earning a base salary of $1,000,424, he received an additional $1.4 million from stock awards and $2.25 in incentive earnings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Avelo Airport uses comfort dog to ease travel anxiety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week people across the country and across Connecticut are getting ready to head off to their Thanksgiving travel destinations. Many travelers will be on the road and on flights, and Avelo Airlines is going the extra mile to ease travel anxiety for its passengers by bringing in a comfort […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What Connecticut residents are searching for this Thanksgiving

(WTNH) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is 9 It is this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal. Two of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Foodshare reaches holiday goal ahead of Thanksgiving

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Foodshare announced that thanks to the generosity of donators, the organization had reached its holiday goals ahead of Thanksgiving! This means the organization will be able to distribute over 50,000 Thanksgiving meals this holiday season to families in need. “Once again the people of Connecticut showed an outpouring of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Did you know you could shop around for energy suppliers in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – On Thursday, Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) announced that Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills. This came as Eversource and UI filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demands. Eversource customers could see an increase of approximately 48% or $84.85 over […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time buyer’s assistance programs for Connecticut

Are you a first-time homebuyer in Connecticut? You’re looking at a competitive market in the Constitution State: The number of homes for sale fell 27% from May 2021 to 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks housing trends across the nation. The median sale price for a home...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Most Connecticut Electric Bills To Increase Nearly 50%

Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). Citing global demand, both Eversource and United Illuminating have informed regulators that the supply portion of consumers’ bills will increase by nearly 100%,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy