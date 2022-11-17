Read full article on original website
Florence Rotary Club, Gateway C&TC to establish endowment honoring John and Connie Salyers
The Rotary Club of Florence will be celebrating the establishment of the John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant Endowment at a special ceremony to be held at Gateway Community & Technical College on Monday at 11:45 a.m. The John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant was created in collaboration...
linknky.com
Illnesses send Walton-Verona Schools to remote learning
Many students and staff at Walton-Verona Independent Schools are battling sicknesses that have caused daily attendance to drop. The school district announced Monday that it will opt for a “non-traditional instruction” day on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The announcement comes as schools are about to take an extended weekend in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
linknky.com
NKU’s East Village residents face mold, unreliable elevators
Written by Evan Bales, contributor at The Northerner. Residents of NKU’s East Village tackle daily university life, among other obstacles, in their dorm halls. NKU freshman Ethan Rice moved into Callahan Hall in the fall semester and encountered a grisly sight when entering his dorm room for the first time.
University of Cincinnati News Record
'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity
A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
WLWT 5
Spreading love and harmony through the Peace Bowl Classic
CINCINNATI — Youth football players are hitting the field to send a message of peace and unity throughout Cincinnati. It’s part of the annual Peace Bowl Classic. “It’s awesome because you can always count on your friends to help you through whatever you need to,” football player with the Peace Bowl Classic, Kenyon Brooks, said.
thegnarlygnome.com
By Golly’s: It’s A Hidden Gem, By Golly!
I love neighborhood bars, which is exactly what By Golly’s is. The food isn’t the best in town, the drinks aren’t anything crazy, they don’t have some sort of insane view that you just have to tell all your friends about, and yet – it’s one of those places you find yourself going to over, and over.
Newport’s East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea returning first weekend in December
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea is returning on the first weekend in December in the East Row Historic District of Newport. Once again, residents will be opening their spectacular historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The Tour includes 8 distinct...
First of two St. Vincent de Paul coat distribution days set for Saturday in Covington and Newport
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is hosting the first two coat distributions this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School in Newport, and Life Learning Center in Covington. All coats to be distributed have been donated by generous donors in the community. For the second...
Fox 19
Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
linknky.com
SPONSORED: Boosting Heart Performance: Q&A with Dr. Aman Ghotra
Dr. Aman Ghotrais is a Heart Failure Specialist at St. Elizabeth. He sees patients at the Advanced Heart Failure Management Center in the Heart & Vascular Institute building located in Edgewood, Ky. This article was provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Q: What does a heart failure specialist do? When should...
Paulina Jump must surely hold the record for breakfasts served at Bob Evans over 34 years
Don’t blame Paulina Jump if she’s not too keen on breakfast. She’s seen plenty – and probably has had her full. In fact, closing in on 34 years of serving breakfast at Bob Evans in Florence – 8020 US-42 —she’s probably carted some 870,000 meals.
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
WLWT 5
Meals on Wheels hosts 'Bust a Crust' fundraiser to help seniors in need
CINCINNATI — Meals on Wheels hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, 'Bust A Crust' on Saturday. They plan to distribute more than 6,000 pies during Thanksgiving week. The proceeds of the fundraiser will be used to help feed and provide services to seniors in need for an entire week.
WLWT 5
Northwest Local Schools working to deal with overcrowding, uneven enrollment
CINCINNATI — Northwest Local Schools are working around overcrowding and uneven enrollment. During a virtually meeting, Superintendent Darrell Yater said some of the districts schools are at or over capacity. A company that specializes these issues laid out their process for finding solutions for current and future issues. No...
WKRC
Project Runway star Asha Ama celebrates African American hair, fashion with AfroSwag
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Project Runway star and Cincinnati native Asha Ama is celebrating the beauty of black hair. You can be part of her fashion show called AfroSwag, the hair show and fashion experience.
linknky.com
Women’s basketball: NKU routs Tennessee Tech
The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team (3-1 overall) scored the game’s first 19 points and never looked back in a 75-53 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-2) on Sunday at Truist Arena. Tennessee Tech could not stop the duo of graduate student guard Lindsey Duvall and...
budgettravel.com
Family Fun at the Great Wolf Lodge - $149
Stay at this family specific resort for almost 50% off a night. Your stay includes indoor pool passes, arts and crafts, holiday snowland and for the adults a hot tub area kid free!. What You Get. Stay for six in a Family Suite or Wolf Den Suite, seven in a...
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Nov. 7 – 13: Newport Central Catholic football team
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Nov. 7 – 13 is the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds football team. The ‘Breds were nominated after winning their second-round Kentucky Class 1A state playoff game. NewCath has since won its third post-season game, picking up a victory at Kentucky...
