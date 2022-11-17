ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

Illnesses send Walton-Verona Schools to remote learning

Many students and staff at Walton-Verona Independent Schools are battling sicknesses that have caused daily attendance to drop. The school district announced Monday that it will opt for a “non-traditional instruction” day on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The announcement comes as schools are about to take an extended weekend in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WALTON, KY
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKU’s East Village residents face mold, unreliable elevators

Written by Evan Bales, contributor at The Northerner. Residents of NKU’s East Village tackle daily university life, among other obstacles, in their dorm halls. NKU freshman Ethan Rice moved into Callahan Hall in the fall semester and encountered a grisly sight when entering his dorm room for the first time.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
University of Cincinnati News Record

'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity

A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
WLWT 5

Spreading love and harmony through the Peace Bowl Classic

CINCINNATI — Youth football players are hitting the field to send a message of peace and unity throughout Cincinnati. It’s part of the annual Peace Bowl Classic. “It’s awesome because you can always count on your friends to help you through whatever you need to,” football player with the Peace Bowl Classic, Kenyon Brooks, said.
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

By Golly’s: It’s A Hidden Gem, By Golly!

I love neighborhood bars, which is exactly what By Golly’s is. The food isn’t the best in town, the drinks aren’t anything crazy, they don’t have some sort of insane view that you just have to tell all your friends about, and yet – it’s one of those places you find yourself going to over, and over.
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

SPONSORED: Boosting Heart Performance: Q&A with Dr. Aman Ghotra

Dr. Aman Ghotrais is a Heart Failure Specialist at St. Elizabeth. He sees patients at the Advanced Heart Failure Management Center in the Heart & Vascular Institute building located in Edgewood, Ky. This article was provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Q: What does a heart failure specialist do? When should...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Times Gazette

A tale of two bells

From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
HILLSBORO, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder

Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Women’s basketball: NKU routs Tennessee Tech

The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team (3-1 overall) scored the game’s first 19 points and never looked back in a 75-53 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-2) on Sunday at Truist Arena. Tennessee Tech could not stop the duo of graduate student guard Lindsey Duvall and...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
budgettravel.com

Family Fun at the Great Wolf Lodge - $149

Stay at this family specific resort for almost 50% off a night. Your stay includes indoor pool passes, arts and crafts, holiday snowland and for the adults a hot tub area kid free!. What You Get. Stay for six in a Family Suite or Wolf Den Suite, seven in a...
CINCINNATI, OH

