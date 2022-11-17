Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Will Do ‘Much Better' During the Next Four Weeks
After a turbulent week of trading, CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors that he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares jumped 5% after the company reappointed Bob Iger as chief executive officer, effective immediately and 11 months after he left Disney. Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor who was named CEO in February 2020, has come under fire during his tenure for various decisions leading to a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
NBC San Diego
Watch Now: ETF Edge on Seeking Dividend Growth Opportunities
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC San Diego
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% on Covid Fears; China Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates on Hold
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday amid growing Covid concerns in China as its central bank kept the benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold — in line with expectations. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong...
NBC San Diego
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity
BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
Comments / 0