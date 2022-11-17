Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bison double up the Fighting Hawks 42-21 in annual Harvest Bowl
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On TaMerik Williams’ first rush of the afternoon, just over two minutes into the game, he took it 51 yards to the house. That was indicative of the afternoon North Dakota State was going to have. They scored 21 unanswered in the first 16 game minutes.
underdogdynasty.com
NDSU Loses Three Players to Transfer Portal Day After Regular Season Ends
It was a whirlwind weekend for North Dakota State. After the Bison ran through in-state rival North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday, they found out they would be receiving the #3 overall seed in this year’s FCS playoffs on Sunday morning. Just hours after that, they learned they would be losing three of their players to the transfer portal.
NDSU stampedes over UND in season finale
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Miller tied North Dakota State’s single-game record with five rushing touchdowns as the Bison beat North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in the Harvest Bowl. It was the most rushing touchdowns in a game by any FCS player this season. Miller had scoring runs of 4, 7, 3, 5 and 30 […]
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
thesource.com
Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan and KD Shoot and Kill Each Other in North Dakota
According to several news reports, two men shot and killed one another after an argument Saturday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was later discovered the two men knew each other, with one of them being an affiliate of Chicago drill star Lil Durk. The report states that the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
mprnews.org
Two people dead from shooting near NDSU in Fargo
Two men are dead following a shooting just south of the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo. It happened around 3:20 Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, just west of the Johnson Soccer Complex and two blocks south of the college campus. Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both residents of Fargo, dead.
valleynewslive.com
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Months after a horrific crash left him with serious injuries, 14-year-old Carson Fuglie is still pushing on. In late September, he broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones and he required numerous injuries. “Tough kid, he’s determined, he’s never backed down from a challenge...
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Candlelight vigil planned in Fargo for Club Q victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candlelight vigil is planned in downtown Fargo to remember the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The gathering is happening at 6:00 p.m. in Broadway Square on Tuesday, November 22. A Facebook event says the peaceful vigil is to honor the victims of the November 20 shooting.
Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
valleynewslive.com
Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident
ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (10:24 a.m.): The Fargo Police Department has named the two victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting. Both 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead early Saturday morning with gun shot wounds. They were Fargo residents. FPD is awaiting the results...
valleynewslive.com
Wyndmere buses keeping students safe by tackling stop arm violations
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After too many close calls, a southern Valley school district decided to take safety into their own hands by making school bus stop arms longer to ensure student pick up and drop off went without any accidents. “We went from 15 (incidents) per year...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: No injuries in storage shed fire near Georgetown
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW,...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
valleynewslive.com
Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is looking into a report of two people who died in a structure fire in Lisbon. We’ve reached out to Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Lisbon Police, and Lisbon Fire Department. We’re waiting for details. In a community Facebook...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
kvrr.com
Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after...
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
