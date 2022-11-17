ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.

