My thoughts exactly are when we experience the never ending fires 🔥 and these never ending crisis. What exactly does that do to our animals domestic and wildlife. What exactly is the current evidence of whenever trees are cut down or trees are being damaged from fires 🔥 or flooding. People never think 🤔 about this deviation. Only human deviation. People never 👎 think 🤔 about what we’re loosing when it comes to animals. I have very few years left personally because of my age but this entire subject rattles me beyond believe. Yep 👍 I’m an animal advocate. People better wake up.
Like ALL animals bats have a very important place in nature! Many types of bats eat millions of insects every night !!
translation= fear everything, they need more funding, (lab bats/rats/dogs) and a much bigger lab...
