The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
martincitytelegraph.com
Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs
The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
nwmissourinews.com
Maryville football falls to Pleasant Hill in Class 3 State Quarterfinal
Maryville football got bested by Pleasant Hill 43-28 Nov. 19 in the Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals. This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have lost in the quarterfinals in the ’Hound Pound. This loss marks just the fourth playoff loss at home for the Spoofhounds since 2012....
mycouriertribune.com
Jewell honors Larry Holley in season opener
LIBERTY — Before the ball was even tipped a moment of gratitude, remembrance and pride was felt throughout the Mabee Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Although William Jewell lost to Emporia State 67-57, the spirit of Larry Holley was felt throughout the gymnasium. This was the first home game...
Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson recovering after go-kart incident
Kansas City golfing legend Tom Watson took to social media this weekend to let everyone know he is recovering from a recent go-kart accident.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
republic-online.com
Results flip in Louisburg council race following canvass
LOUISBURG – When Tiffany Ellison walked into the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for the canvass of votes to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, she was still trailing challenger Kevin Roche by two votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
Blue Springs South student in custody after making threat to school
The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
ksal.com
WIBW
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
WIBW
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
