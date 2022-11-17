ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs

The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville football falls to Pleasant Hill in Class 3 State Quarterfinal

Maryville football got bested by Pleasant Hill 43-28 Nov. 19 in the Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals. This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have lost in the quarterfinals in the ’Hound Pound. This loss marks just the fourth playoff loss at home for the Spoofhounds since 2012....
MARYVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Jewell honors Larry Holley in season opener

LIBERTY — Before the ball was even tipped a moment of gratitude, remembrance and pride was felt throughout the Mabee Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Although William Jewell lost to Emporia State 67-57, the spirit of Larry Holley was felt throughout the gymnasium. This was the first home game...
LIBERTY, MO
republic-online.com

Results flip in Louisburg council race following canvass

LOUISBURG – When Tiffany Ellison walked into the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for the canvass of votes to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, she was still trailing challenger Kevin Roche by two votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
LOUISBURG, KS
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

