Galveston County, TX

iheart.com

Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

DA outlines election investigation (Nov. 21, 2022)

Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Monday’s show: In a News 88.7 exclusive, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office outlines how the recently announced investigation into how Election Day was handled in the county will be conducted. Some had criticized the office saying District Attorney Kim Ogg was trying to score political points.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Here’s why we still don’t know what went wrong in Harris County on Election Day

Scattered complaints from voters and news reports since last week paint a picture of “widespread problems” and dysfunction at Harris County polling places on Election Day. Various reports say “several” polling places didn’t have enough ballot paper. Some didn’t open on time. Some had machines that weren’t working.
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

The Earl of COM

In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured

GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
GALVESTON, TX

