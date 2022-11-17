Read full article on original website
KHOU
Republican senator expects criminal charges in Harris County elections investigation
TEXAS, USA — Now that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest county, the question is whether she will find anything criminal. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, thinks she will. “You’ve got 23...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg had no choice but to investigate election allegations, deputy says
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating alleged criminal activity in how the county ran the Nov. 8 election. While DA Kim Ogg has come under fire from local and state Democratic officials for opening the investigation, she had little choice in the matter. The Texas Secretary of State's...
iheart.com
Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo
Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
houstonpublicmedia.org
DA outlines election investigation (Nov. 21, 2022)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Monday’s show: In a News 88.7 exclusive, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office outlines how the recently announced investigation into how Election Day was handled in the county will be conducted. Some had criticized the office saying District Attorney Kim Ogg was trying to score political points.
City of Pearland to may hire independent auditor after a miscalculation within city's budget
Will this impact city services? How about property tax bills? The city's mayor tells ABC13 the facts about the millions that Pearland is short.
Judge Lina Hidalgo maps out top 5 priorities as she is slated to begin second term in Harris County
In addition to crime, Hidalgo listed the idea for Harris County to switch to all-renewable energy. Even going as far as approving electric vehicles to be used at the Harris County Sheriff's Office
Lina Hidalgo calls out 'dangerous' denials of Harris County election results
The judge took aim at District Attorney Kim Ogg's investigation into alleged 'irregularities' at polls.
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Houston Chronicle
Here’s why we still don’t know what went wrong in Harris County on Election Day
Scattered complaints from voters and news reports since last week paint a picture of “widespread problems” and dysfunction at Harris County polling places on Election Day. Various reports say “several” polling places didn’t have enough ballot paper. Some didn’t open on time. Some had machines that weren’t working.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Sugar Land physician among first 2 Muslim Americans elected to the Texas State Legislature
The Sugar Land physician told ABC13 he hopes his presence on Capitol Hill will make the Muslim community in Texas feel more welcome, included, and represented.
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches 2022 election investigation, asks Texas Rangers to assist
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into possible criminal conduct in the county’s administration of last week’s midterm election, when some polling places opened late and others ran out of ballot paper, among other issues. She also has asked state authorities to assist with the probe.
Houston Press
Opinion: T.H. Rogers Parents Demand Answers and Don't Want What's Happening Covered Up
Friday morning's meeting between administrators and T.H. Rogers parents and others concerned about the Houston ISD plan to off-load its special education kids there back to their home schools, didn't exactly live up to how HISD likes to bill itself as "transparent." Let's count the ways. First of all, although...
thepostnewspaper.net
The Earl of COM
In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
Houston named one of world's 100 best cities in prestigious new report
The report also highlights only a few cities do Mexican food better than Houston!
