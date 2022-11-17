ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Report: Nets’ Kyrie Irving Expected to Play Sunday vs. Grizzlies

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXOZ6_0jEwPRa600

The guard hasn’t played since Nov. 1 after he was given at least a five-game suspension.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension for Sunday’s game vs. the Grizzlies, sources told The Athletic ’s Sham Charania on Thursday.

Irving is serving a suspension after he promoted an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts. The suspension was for a minimum of five games, but he has since missed seven games. He will miss his eighth game on Thursday night.

A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday said that the guard was “nearing completion” of the internal requirements that the Nets described as “a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” Come Thursday, Charania reported that the guard is “expected to be cleared to play” come Sunday.

In Charania’s report on Thursday , sources told him that the Nets and NBA are both “happy” with the progress Irving has made during his suspension, including him meeting with various community leaders. Additionally, one source told The Athletic that Irving went “above and beyond” what the team and league requested of him.

This progress comes after Irving first did not publicly apologize for the harm he caused to various communities. On Nov. 4, he did post an apology on his Instagram page after he was suspended.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Irving last week to discuss the ongoing situation, and Silver spoke optimistically about Irving’s process following “a direct and candid conversation” between the two of them.

Ahead of Thursday night’s game, the Nets are 6–9 on the season, going 4–3 since Irving has been suspended.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Brooklyn Nets coverage, go to Inside The Nets .

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Adrian Holman

Return of Kyrie Irving is possible on 11/20

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving could possibly return to action at the Barclays Center in a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, November 20th after missing eight games due to posting a link to an antisemitic movie three weeks ago.
BOSTON, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy