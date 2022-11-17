ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

MSU, Gallatin Valley wins Can the Griz food drive

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University and Gallatin Valley communities won the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive, donating a total of 613,054 pounds of food. The Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in the equivalent of 428,022 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Trap release workshop teaches owners what to do if pet gets caught

MISSOULA, Mont. — Footloose Montana will host a free trap release workshop this Sunday to learn what to do if your pet becomes caught in a trap. Attendees will learn trapping regulations, first aid and what to carry with you to save your pet. The workshop takes place from...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training

MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
NBCMontana

Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet Tribe to distribute turkey dinners

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Tribe will distribute turkey dinners in each community on the reservation this Monday. Dinners include a turkey, bag of potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Distribution will begin at 12 p.m. until the items are gone. The limit is one dinner per household. Browning - Stick...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MSU takes Great Divide Trophy back to Bozeman after 51-21 win

MISSOULA, Mont. — END OF GAME SCORE: Montana State University 55, University of Montana 21. Montana State University brought the Great Divide Trophy back to Bozeman after a 55-21 win against the University of Montana Grizzlies. The Bobcats scored a total of 24 points in the second half. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fans brace cold weather ahead of College GameDay

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Both University of Montana and Montana State University fans lined up and gathered hours before the pre-game show, College GameDay, went live. MSU staff security said some fans camped out the night before to get a good spot near the stage. However, no medical emergencies were...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

UM to host SEMO in first round of playoffs

Montana was able to snag themselves a spot in the post season announced today during Selection Sunday, as they're slated to take on Southeast Missouri State. The Grizzlies (7-4) will host the Redhawks (9-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in an under the lights competition. One thing to note about these two...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Inversions keeping the valleys cold; temperatures to slowly moderate early next week

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions, snow to impact holiday travel plans

Valley inversions keep temperatures on the cool side again today. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s for most valleys, but in the 20s and 30s at higher elevations above the inversion. High pressure will begin to weaken on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 30s. Late Tuesday...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

New community health worker program launches in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — An evidence-based community health worker program was recently launched in Missoula, made possible by a $1.8 million grant from the CDC. Partnership Health Center, All Nations Health Center and the Missoula City-County Health Department helped create the program with money from the grant. Partnership Health Center...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

In hard times, clean laundry boosts dignity, self-esteem

HAMILTON, Mont. — For many of us, doing laundry is a boring chore, unless you don't have a washing machine, or a place to put one. Then it's one of the most elemental necessities that you miss. That's why Stefani Jackson founded a non-profit called Loads of Dignity. Her...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Secret to saving

MISSOULA, Mont. — When it comes to savings everyone wants to know the secret savings tip that is going to set them up for long term success. There isn’t a hidden secret for savings, it’s having knowledge about savings and applying it. Savings is about making choices...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Pioneer Baseball League announces PaddleHeads player awards

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Pioneer Baseball League recognized several Missoula PaddleHeads players for their performance during the 2022 season. Jayson Newman received the honor of MVP. Newman also made the all-star team along with four other players, including Nick Gatewood, Cameron Thompson, Lamar Sparks and Sam Hellinger. The PaddleHeads...
MISSOULA, MT

