Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
NBCMontana
MSU, Gallatin Valley wins Can the Griz food drive
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University and Gallatin Valley communities won the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive, donating a total of 613,054 pounds of food. The Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in the equivalent of 428,022 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank.
NBCMontana
Trap release workshop teaches owners what to do if pet gets caught
MISSOULA, Mont. — Footloose Montana will host a free trap release workshop this Sunday to learn what to do if your pet becomes caught in a trap. Attendees will learn trapping regulations, first aid and what to carry with you to save your pet. The workshop takes place from...
NBCMontana
Free carriage rides planned in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Free carriage rides will be offered in downtown Hamilton this Friday. Rides will take people up and down Main Street starting at 4:30 p.m.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana aims to curb parvo with vaccine clinic
MISSOULA, MT — The Humane Society of Western Montana recently had three cases of parvovirus arrive at their clinic. According to the Humane Society of Western Montana's director of outreach, three cases are three too many. "We have pretty advanced protocols for disease management in our shelter. It’s a...
NBCMontana
Big Sky Conference commissioner discusses similar rivalries to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. — NBC Montana’s Robbie Whittle sits down with Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill and discusses what rivalries are similar to Brawl of the Wild from Wistrcill’s past experience in other conferences. The pair also discuss College GameDay’s decision to come to the Big Sky...
NBCMontana
Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Tribe to distribute turkey dinners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Tribe will distribute turkey dinners in each community on the reservation this Monday. Dinners include a turkey, bag of potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Distribution will begin at 12 p.m. until the items are gone. The limit is one dinner per household. Browning - Stick...
NBCMontana
MSU takes Great Divide Trophy back to Bozeman after 51-21 win
MISSOULA, Mont. — END OF GAME SCORE: Montana State University 55, University of Montana 21. Montana State University brought the Great Divide Trophy back to Bozeman after a 55-21 win against the University of Montana Grizzlies. The Bobcats scored a total of 24 points in the second half. The...
NBCMontana
Fans brace cold weather ahead of College GameDay
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Both University of Montana and Montana State University fans lined up and gathered hours before the pre-game show, College GameDay, went live. MSU staff security said some fans camped out the night before to get a good spot near the stage. However, no medical emergencies were...
NBCMontana
UM to host SEMO in first round of playoffs
Montana was able to snag themselves a spot in the post season announced today during Selection Sunday, as they're slated to take on Southeast Missouri State. The Grizzlies (7-4) will host the Redhawks (9-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in an under the lights competition. One thing to note about these two...
NBCMontana
Inversions keeping the valleys cold; temperatures to slowly moderate early next week
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, snow to impact holiday travel plans
Valley inversions keep temperatures on the cool side again today. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s for most valleys, but in the 20s and 30s at higher elevations above the inversion. High pressure will begin to weaken on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 30s. Late Tuesday...
NBCMontana
New community health worker program launches in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An evidence-based community health worker program was recently launched in Missoula, made possible by a $1.8 million grant from the CDC. Partnership Health Center, All Nations Health Center and the Missoula City-County Health Department helped create the program with money from the grant. Partnership Health Center...
NBCMontana
In hard times, clean laundry boosts dignity, self-esteem
HAMILTON, Mont. — For many of us, doing laundry is a boring chore, unless you don't have a washing machine, or a place to put one. Then it's one of the most elemental necessities that you miss. That's why Stefani Jackson founded a non-profit called Loads of Dignity. Her...
NBCMontana
Money Cents: Secret to saving
MISSOULA, Mont. — When it comes to savings everyone wants to know the secret savings tip that is going to set them up for long term success. There isn’t a hidden secret for savings, it’s having knowledge about savings and applying it. Savings is about making choices...
NBCMontana
Pioneer Baseball League announces PaddleHeads player awards
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Pioneer Baseball League recognized several Missoula PaddleHeads players for their performance during the 2022 season. Jayson Newman received the honor of MVP. Newman also made the all-star team along with four other players, including Nick Gatewood, Cameron Thompson, Lamar Sparks and Sam Hellinger. The PaddleHeads...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Frigid temperatures, dangerous wind chill values tomorrow AM
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. Highs today will top off into the 10s and 20s. With clear...
Comments / 0