Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury
One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season. According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers
James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
Jim Harbaugh sends crystal clear message to players ahead of looming heavyweight battle vs. Ohio State
The countdown is on for the battle of the unbeatens between Michigan and Ohio State, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh knows that any of his players that have a chance at playing will be in the lineup. Speaking to the media after Michigan escaped with a 19-17 victory over...
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
Melvin Gordon shown the door after the Broncos latest loss
The Denver Broncos moribund 2022 campaign only continued to get worse in Week 11, as the Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to rally late and pull off a wild 22-16 victory on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of their latest loss, Denver has decided to make a shocking decision in regards to their running back room and Melvin Gordon.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet Athlete 'In Love' With Tom Brady
Tom Brady can add another potential suitor to his list. This weekend, a popular golf influencer revealed that she might be "in love" with the legendary NFL quarterback. "I’m just sitting here in my house stretching and looking at Instagram. And I started stalking Tom Brady’s page and I think I’m in love with him," Karin Hart wrote.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Blazers fan ejected for racist comments aimed at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for racist comments and obscene gestures aimed at guard Jordan Clarkson. Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton alerted security about the fan, and he was removed from the Moda Center along with another fan. Clarkson...
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day hypes up mammoth Ohio State football showdown vs. Michigan with scorching 5-word message
All eyes next Saturday will be on Columbus. With the Ohio State Buckeyes staying undefeated and the Michigan Wolverines also spotless this season after everything that happened in Week 12, college football fans will be treated to a bigger than usual Ohio State football-Michigan football showdown in Columbus in Week 13.
