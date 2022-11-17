Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
Melvin Gordon shown the door after the Broncos latest loss
The Denver Broncos moribund 2022 campaign only continued to get worse in Week 11, as the Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to rally late and pull off a wild 22-16 victory on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of their latest loss, Denver has decided to make a shocking decision in regards to their running back room and Melvin Gordon.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson continue consistency despite offensive struggles
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ offense hasn’t brought much consistency this season, at least in positive fashion. Entering Week 11, the Patriots’ offense ranked 26th in total offense and 28th in weighted DVOA. In their two games prior to Week 11, they scored just two touchdowns as a unit and Mac Jones was sacked […] The post Patriots RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson continue consistency despite offensive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can’t see nothing’: Mecole Hardman destroys TV watching Chargers-Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman certainly missed a thrilling ending for Patrick Mahomes and co. against the Los Angeles Chargers after he broke his TV in frustration. Hardman, who is currently on the injured reserve due to an illness to the abdomen, was so invested in the Week...
Sauce Gardner, Jets players appear to take shot at Zach Wilson with Twitter likes
The New York Jets suffered one of the most painful losses in franchise history on Monday, falling 10-3 to the New England Patriots courtesy of a last-second punt return touchdown. It was an abysmal performance from the Jets’ offense, though, if you ask Zach Wilson, he might not agree with that sentiment. After shockingly deflecting blame over the lackluster performance away from himself after the Week 11 loss, some of Wilson’s teammates didn’t appear too thrilled. Sauce Gardner and John Franklin Myers were both seen liking some rather cryptic tweets, indicating they had issues with Wilson’s performance and subsequent comments.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Josh McDaniels rumor from before win over Broncos tagged as fake news
Josh McDaniels finally managed to get the Las Vegas Raiders back in the win column for just the third time this season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. In the process, he managed to quell rumors of his potential firing, although it looks like one such rumor that popped up ahead of the Raiders Week 11 action has been dubbed as fake news.
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett outlook after disastrous Raiders loss
Things just continue to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season. They seemed to be on their way to picking up their fourth win of the week in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but completely collapsed down the stretch, and ended up losing in overtime by a score of 22-16. And with each passing loss, Nathaniel Hackett’s seat continues to get warmer and warmer.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bold Super Bowl claim after destruction of Vikings in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly validated their Super Bowl contender status in Week 11 after beating the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn’t just the fact that they beat the second-best team in the NFC; it’s the way they did it. Dallas completely ran over the previously 8-1 Minnesota squad in all facets of the game.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0