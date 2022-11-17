ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Frigid air and some light snow to end the work week

By Robert Hahn
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II04K_0jEwOVMb00

A strong cold front moving through southern Colorado is bringing in the coldest air of the season. A reinforcing shot of even colder air will move through tonight. Temperatures will plummet to single digits and teens overnight. Even though winds will be light, wind chills will make it feel even colder with wind chill temperatures near zero in many spots Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5gt0_0jEwOVMb00

This evening, light snow will sag south out of Denver into the Pikes Peak Region – favoring Monument Hill, Black Forest and I-25 through the gap. Heaviest snow falls late Thursday and through the overnight hours. Many areas will see light amounts of snow with northern El Paso County possibly seeing 1-3 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mo9xj_0jEwOVMb00

In addition to the snow, some fog may develop over parts of the area, particularly in the Pikes Peak region, and this may add to some slick roadways across that area. With some travel impacts likely across northern El Paso County overnight and into Friday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWna4_0jEwOVMb00

Friday will be a very cold day with snow ending and clouds decreasing. Look for highs to only reach the teens and 20s across Southern Colorado. Clearing Friday night means a really cold start to the weekend, before a warming trend begins Saturday and into the first part of next week. We’ll thaw out over the weekend, with sun and highs boosting back closer to seasonal levels by Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Warming trend pushing out Friday's Arctic chill

DENVER(CBS)-  On the big weather map we are monitoring a warming ridge of high pressure that will be working its way into the Rockies for the last few days of the month. This ridge is slowly eroding the cold pool of air brought in by Friday's Arctic Blast. Temperatures on Saturday warmed many areas above freezing helping to melt a lot of the snow that fell over the Front Range.As the warming trend ramps up temperatures for both Sunday and Monday will warm back into the 50s over the eastern plains with mostly 30s and 40s holding on in the mountains and west.The ridge will break down on Wednesday night as a cold front swoop thru with a cooling trough. This change will bring a few inches of snow in the mountains along with trace amounts possible in the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Snow plows out and about ask for room on the road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With winter conditions building up on the roads, plows are moving around town clearing snow around the clock. The City of Colorado Springs tweeted, “Crews continue to address snow and ice on roads throughout the city but their main focus right now is central and southern Colorado Springs where road conditions are […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Axios

What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast

This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen

Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. DJ Summers reports. The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen. Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Man gets stuck in waist-deep mud in Colorado

Crews from West Metro Fire were deployed to Bear Creek Lake in Lakewood on Tuesday, after a man got stuck in waist-deep mud. According to officials, the man fell into the mud pit while trying to find his friend's lost cellphone. "Freshly fallen snow disguised the thick, sticky mud and...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy