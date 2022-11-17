ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours

Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
FORESTDALE, AL
Superintendent: Progress Being Made at Three ‘Failing’ Tuscaloosa City Schools

Steps are already being taken to improve performance at three "failing" Tuscaloosa City Schools, superintendent Mike Daria said Monday. The promise comes after the Alabama Department of Education released its list of schools in the state that scored in the lowest six percent on standardized tests last week. The list included three city schools -- Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School -- and Holt High School in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

