Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
State Releases Autopsy Report of NFL Player Who Died in Police Custody in West Alabama
A formal autopsy blames heart disease for the death of Glenn Foster, Jr., the former NFL player who died in police custody in West Alabama almost a year ago. Questions have lingered since Foster was arrested and died following a high-speed chase in Pickens County last December, which the Thread covered extensively at the time.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours
Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Home Sweet Airbnb: Bama and Military-Inspired Home in Northport, Alabama
The holidays are here and if you are expecting family and friends to visit and need an Airbnb you should check this one out. You can have the best of both worlds within this Bama and military-inspired Airbnb home. It’s filled with lots of natural light and top-notch decorations. Plenty...
Superintendent: Progress Being Made at Three ‘Failing’ Tuscaloosa City Schools
Steps are already being taken to improve performance at three "failing" Tuscaloosa City Schools, superintendent Mike Daria said Monday. The promise comes after the Alabama Department of Education released its list of schools in the state that scored in the lowest six percent on standardized tests last week. The list included three city schools -- Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School -- and Holt High School in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – Austin Peay Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The "good" section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide
Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Crimson Tide Drowns Governors in Penultimate Regular Season Game
Alabama downed the Austin Peay Governors 34-0 in a quietly dominant performance at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Sloppy play was abundant for the Tide in the sparsely attended game, but the team was able to do enough to win by five scores and shut out their opponent. The offense was able to...
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Kick Off the Holiday Season in Tuscaloosa at ‘An Elvis Christmas’
Jerome Jackson will headline “An Elvis Christmas” at Tuscaloosa's Druid City Music Hall. The holiday concert is in partnership with 95.3 The Bear, Catfish 100.9, St. Nick 97.5, and ALT 101.7 along with the Druid City Music Hall. Some would say that Jackson is the number one Elvis...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0