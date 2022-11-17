Lakers Injury Updates: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Good To Go, LeBron James Questionable Against Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO