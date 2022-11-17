Lakers Injury Updates: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Good To Go, LeBron James Questionable Against Pistons

Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Wrote ‘Throw The Ball to AD’ On Whiteboard Before Season
Although LeBron James has missed the past two games due to an adductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to string together back-to-back wins. The Lakers have been able to survive without James largely in part to Anthony Davis who looks more and more like his superstar self. In their most recent win against the Detroit Pistons, Davis exploded for a season-high 38 points as he simply got anything he wanted in the painted area.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Pistons Preview: LeBron James Out, Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Make Debuts
The Los Angeles Lakers look to win their second game in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. L.A. is coming off a 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, ending a five-game skid. A win against Detroit will match the Lakers’ longest win streak of the season. The Pistons are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and in the second half of a back-to-back.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Explodes Offensively In Win Over Pistons While Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook & Others Also Contribute
Playing against a young and shorthanded team always feels like a trap, but the Los Angeles Lakers managed to overcome poor stretches to earn a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to improve to 4-10. For the second consecutive game, Anthony Davis dominated the opposition in the painted...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses Debuts Of Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant
Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returned to action on Friday, making season debuts in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bryant and Schroder spent 13 and 16 minutes on the court, respectively, making their Lakers comebacks official a month after the 2022-23 NBA season started. The delay was caused by thumb injuries that forced them to undergo surgery in the preseason.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Thomas Believes Role Is ‘Still Evolving’ After Returning From Thumb Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers are very close to being at full strength for the first time this season. Superstar LeBron James is still recovering from a strained adductor, but the team has finally welcomed back point guard Dennis Schroder and big man Thomas Bryant from thumb injuries. Bryant has already...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Loses Out On Western Conference Player Of The Week Honors To Kings’ De’Aaron Fox
The NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Nov. 14-20. He received the honor over the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese...
lakersnation.com
NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Monitoring The Situation’ With Hornets Free Agent Miles Bridges
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rough start to the season, prompting calls for more moves to be made to improve their roster. The Russell Westbrook experiment off the bench has worked out for head coach Darvin Ham. The point guard thrived in his new role, however, it still has not resulted in consistent winning, a problem with LeBron James’ title window coming to a close.
lakersnation.com
Darvin Ham: Lakers Will Be ‘Cautious’ & ‘Take Our Time’ With LeBron James Adductor Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have already dealt with some significant injuries in the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, including recently losing LeBron James to a strained left adductor. James suffered the injury in a recent loss to the L.A. Clippers and has been forced to miss the last four...
lakersnation.com
Recap: Anthony Davis Dominates To Lead Lakers To Third Straight Victory With Blowout Over Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night looking for their third straight win. The Lakers were without LeBron James for the fourth consecutive game due to an adductor strain, although the Spurs were also without one of their best players in Jakob Poeltl. Ultimately, the...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Lonnie Walker IV’s Offensive Versatility, Progress & Attitude
Lonnie Walker IV is emerging as a breakout star for the Los Angeles Lakers, quickly becoming a major part of their offense in 2022-23. Walker clocks 31.3 minutes per game, spending over half an hour on the court every night as the only Lakers player not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. He’s also L.A.’s third-best scorer, putting up 16.6 points per contest and shooting a respectable 35% for 3 on the season — which has surged to 51.5% over the last seven games.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Credits Teammates For Instilling Confidence In Him
Lonnie Walker IV is proving to be an underrated offseason signing, thriving in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Walker in the summer. Many thought of the move as underwhelming with other teams striking MLE deals with the likes of Danilo Gallinari, Donte DiVincenzo, John Wall or Bruce Brown.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Remains Out With Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.
