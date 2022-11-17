So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO