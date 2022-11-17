Read full article on original website
Food Trucks for a Cause hosting Food Truck Battle to celebrate one year of giving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause will host a friendly competition to celebrate its one year anniversary and the $10,000 raised for nonprofits in Lubbock. The founder of the organization and owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, says it started by providing a lunch and dessert to people in need.
Fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, paralyzed after 62 years as a Lubbock-area first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Allen “Tiny” Gray spent six decades of his life helping others in the community, now he is in need after receiving a permanent diagnosis. Gray’s wife, Sheri, told EverythingLubbock.com that he is paralyzed, bed bound, and the medical bills are racking up. “He still thinks he can walk or stand and has […]
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change. Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter. “The goal is to get people out of this situation out […]
Wayland Baptist University’s ESports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) recently announced that its ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital in Lubbock and the Children’s Miracle Network. According to a press release from WBU, the money as raised during a marathon 12-hour game night. ESports teamed up with Extra...
Lubbock Man Offers Cash For The Best Tumbleweed In Town
Well, this is an interesting way to make an extra couple of bucks... Lubbock entrepreneur, Chuck Colbert, is offering up cash prizes to the top three tumbleweeds in town. All you have to do is find a nice one and then take it over to The Metro Tower to be judged.
Abandoned pets roam Lubbock streets and fill local shelters to the brink
As the cold weather sets in, countless pets abandoned by their owners roam the streets of Lubbock, forcing local shelters and animal lovers to take in more than they can. Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (LAS) currently has 397 animals in its care—two and a half times more than the shelter’s capacity of 150. About 97 percent are dogs.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 20-26
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (11/20/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s time to move from campaigning to governing in Austin. Lawmakers are about to return to the Texas capitol, and they’re already filing bills. We’ll sit down with State Senator Charles Perry to get an inside look at the upcoming 88th Legislative Session.
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in October 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of October 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from September’s rate. An estimated 162,700 residents in the...
Health alert issued for increase in respiratory illness in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illness being reported across Lubbock County. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and cold viruses are higher than usual for this time of year, a press...
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Purina Nutrition Center opens at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently celebrated the opening its new Purina Nutrition Center. According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, the center gives veterinary students a way to experience a variety of pet food options, ensuring they understand optimal nutrition for their patients while making sure the school’s animals are receiving proper nutrition.
Carbon monoxide exposure sends 5 to hospital in Lubbock Sunday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people were transported to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide during a gas leak at a Central Lubbock apartment complex Sunday morning. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to the Hoff Gardens Apartments in 1900 block of 34th Street after a “smell of gas” was reported in one apartment.
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Chilly weekend, warmer next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
