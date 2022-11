LORETTO, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball squad hits the road again and travels to Loretto to take on Saint Francis (Pa.) with game time set for 7 p.m. at DeGol Arena. The Mountain Hawks lead the overall series 11-7, but dropped their last meeting with the Red Flash in Bethlehem a year ago by a score of 79-68. Lehigh (2-2) enters the contest after earning back-to-back wins at home, most recently defeating Marist 64-54 in Stabler Arena on Wednesday evening. SophomoreKeith Higgins Jr. was the leading scorer in back-to-back games for Lehigh, recording 15 points after shooting 4-for-10 from the field, 3-for-8 from long-distance and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Higgins added five rebounds and three assists while senior Jakob Alamudun finished the evening with 13 points, seven boards and two assists.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO