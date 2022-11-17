Read full article on original website
Catfish 100.1
State Releases Autopsy Report of NFL Player Who Died in Police Custody in West Alabama
A formal autopsy blames heart disease for the death of Glenn Foster, Jr., the former NFL player who died in police custody in West Alabama almost a year ago. Questions have lingered since Foster was arrested and died following a high-speed chase in Pickens County last December, which the Thread covered extensively at the time.
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa man charged in death of his infant son
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man with capital murder in the death of his infant son. According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of James I. Harrison Parkway at approximately 4:19 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive five-month-old boy.
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
wbrc.com
TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.
wvtm13.com
GUILTY: Jury convicts Derick Brown on both counts in Cupcake McKinney kidnapping
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It took a jury just over an hour to convict Derick Brown on both counts in the fatal 2019 kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. Boyfriend Patrick Stallworth was found guilty of the same charges in sixty minutes last month. Brown's attorneys spent most of their closing...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
alabamanews.net
Police Investigate First Murder of the Year in Pine Hill
A Wilcox County man is dead. And a murder investigation is underway — following a shooting early Sunday morning in Pine Hill. Police Chief Nikisha says it’s the first homicide in the town this year. She says officers responded to the 200 block of Gwen Road around 12:45...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
‘Blank Slate’ monument for racial justice coming to Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge
An interactive monument to promote racial justice will be on display today at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, site of the Bloody Sunday march in 1965, when law enforcement clubbed and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators. “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America” was created by Ghanian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo and...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
selmasun.com
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
selmasun.com
20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma
Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
Catfish 100.1
