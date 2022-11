A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Commanders' defense dominated from the start, with cornerback Kendall Fuller returning a Davis Mills interception for a touchdown on Houston's second play from scrimmage and Washington limiting the Texans to a season-low 148 total yards. Yes, Houston is terrible, but Lovie Smith's squad had averaged 345 yards of offense over its last two games and eclipsed 400 yards - something Washington has yet to do this season - in a game last month. The Commanders finished with five sacks and two takeaways, and limited the Texans to two conversions on 13 third-down opportunities. The last time Washington held an opponent to fewer than 150 total yards was in a 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO