COLD CASE: Where is Edith Bernice Lehnerz?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for a woman who went missing in 1995.
In November 1995, 38-year-old Edith Bernice Lehnerz was reported missing by family members after not showing up at a friend’s house, according to CSPD. Lehnerz was last contacted via phone on November 16 at around 8:00 p.m. She was known to be on medication for a heart condition, per CSPD.
Lehernz had just given birth to a child prior to her disappearance and was last seen wearing pinkish-clear round glasses. She is a white female, approximately 5’4” and 115lbs, with red hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding Lehernz's disappearance, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).
