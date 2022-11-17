ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Windy Hills

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Windy Hills area on Monday. JFRD said it was an electrical fire and that it also damaged the home next door. No one was hurt. News4JAX is working to learn more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9-year-old Jacksonville boy located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

