Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7. Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during...
T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville’s new sheriff during emotion-filled ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters took an oath of office Sunday afternoon, officially becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Bible Believers Baptist Church in Mandarin. After taking an oath, Waters became emotional as...
GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Windy Hills
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Windy Hills area on Monday. JFRD said it was an electrical fire and that it also damaged the home next door. No one was hurt. News4JAX is working to learn more information.
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
Shooting at Colorado gay club has Jacksonville’s Hamburger Mary’s rethinking its safety plan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities in Colorado Springs have charged the 22-year-old man accused of opening fire Saturday night at a gay nightclub with five counts of murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime. Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested after police said two men inside Club Q hit him...
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
As cost of living rises, so does need for help in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though it is a season of giving, it is also a season when people need help. As the holiday season begins, many people will go without unless someone steps up to provide assistance. Cars lined up on Friday at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field where...
9-year-old Jacksonville boy located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
Your Voice Matters: Issues you & our political analyst say are biggest for next Jacksonville mayor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In March, Jacksonville voters will submit a ballot for the city’s next mayor. Republican Lenny Curry is term-limited and someone new will be taking the seat. There’s a crowded field of people who hope to become the next Jacksonville mayor — eight to be exact....
Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix...
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday. Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9.
Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket. He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office expanding camera network, wants people to be involved
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its county-wide surveillance camera network, and it wants places like businesses and homeowners associations to get involved. The county has over 1,200 cameras connected to its community connect system. That’s technology that gives the Sheriff’s...
USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for reported missing Clay County 15-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Franklin County Sheriff has requested assistance locating a 15-year-old boy out of Clay County who has been missing since November 13. The 15-year-old boy is named Malachi Cook with a height of 5′7 and a weight of 125 pounds. The Clay County Sheriff’s...
Iron & Ale shooting suspect flew from Baltimore to Jacksonville ahead of capture: Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSET) — We are now learning more about the arrest of the suspect in the tragic shooting at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police, suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida at the airport last Saturday. On Friday, the...
