MCU Phase 6 and 7 titles might have leaked, including the MCU’s X-Men reboot

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
Marvel made it clear where the current Avengers story is heading at two major events this year. At Comic-Con, Marvel revealed the MCU Phase 5 titles and three pivotal Phase 6 projects: Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. It also said the current saga is called the Multiverse Saga, and will end with Secret Wars. But Marvel did not provide many Phase 6 details and wouldn’t even touch on Phase 7, which rumors say could include the MCU’s X-Men reboot.

Months later, a new Marvel might have spoiled every Phase 5, 6, and 7 title or project that is currently in development. Before we look at this extensive list, you should know that massive spoilers lie ahead, assuming the information is accurate.

The information comes from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, where the mods posted the purported MCU titles that follow, complete with release dates/windows.

We’re looking at titles for Phases 5, 6, and 7, and the number of projects is significant. It exceeds Marvel’s announcements by a wide margin. And it explains why Marvel was confident making those big Comic Con 2022 announcements. If this leak is accurate, then big surprises are coming to this massive Avengers storyline.

Not to mention the big X-Men surprises that will follow Secret Wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAy6K_0jEwMmUU00
Shuri (Letitia Wright) in the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

MCU Phase 5: Movies and shows (2023-2024)

The leak claims that What If…? season 2 will drop in January 2023, but the series will still be part of Phase 4. After that, Phase 5 will follow, featuring plenty of familiar titles. We’ll mark the ones that have not been announced below:

  • February 2023 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • March 2023 – Secret Invasion (Series)
  • May 2023 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • May 2023 – Loki Season 2 (Series)
  • July 2023 – Echo (Series)
  • July 2023 – The Marvels
  • September 2023 – X-Men ’97 (Animated)
  • October 2023 – Man-Thing (Special) | Unannounced
  • October 2023 – Ironheart (Series)
  • January 2024 – Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Series)
  • March 2024 – Daredevil: Born Again (Series)
  • May 2024 – Captain America: New World Order
  • July 2024 – Thunderbolts
  • August 2024 – What If…? Season 3 (Animated) | Unannounced
  • September 2024 – Blade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfSce_0jEwMmUU00
Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier . Image source: Marvel Studios

MCU Phase 6: Movies and shows (2024-2026)

The MCU Phase 6 only has four official titles right now, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars. But if the list below is accurate, then Phase 6 will be even bigger than Phase 5.

That’s not exactly a surprise, considering that it’s the last phase of the Multiverse Saga, which will conclude with an Endgame-like finale, Marvel’s Secret Wars. This time, we’re marking the titles that Marvel officially announced:

  • Fall 2024 – Wonder Man (Series)
  • October 2024 – Zombies (Animated)
  • October 2024 – Ghost Rider (Special)
  • Fall 2024 – Spider-Man: Freshman Year (Animated)
  • November 2024 – Deadpool 3 | Announced
  • Fall 2024 – Vision Quest (Series)
  • Winter 2024 – The Midnight Angels (Series)
  • December 2024 – Spider-Man 4
  • January 2025 – Nova (Special)
  • February 2025 – Fantastic Four | Announced
  • Spring 2025 – Midnight Sons (Series)
  • Spring 2025 – Moon Knight Season 2 (Series)
  • May 2025 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Announced
  • Summer 2025 – X-Men ’97 Season 2 (Animated)
  • July 2025 – Shang-Chi 2
  • Summer 2025 – Young Avengers (Series)
  • Fall 2025 – Spider-Man: Sophomore Year (Animated)
  • October 2025 – Mephisto (Special)
  • November 2025 – Armor Wars
  • Winter 2025 – Nomad (Series)
  • December 2025 – Abomination (Special)
  • January 2026 – The Conqueror (Special)
  • Summer 2026 – Illuminati (Series)
  • February 2026 – Eternals 2
  • Spring 2026 – Ms. Marvel Season 2 (Series)
  • Spring 2026 – World War Hulk (Series)
  • May 2026 – Avengers: Secret Wars | Announced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNpZ6_0jEwMmUU00
Deadpool 3 “Part Hugh” update: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman video. Image source: YouTube

MCU Phase 7: Movies and shows (2026-2028)

Marvel won’t stop making MCU movies and TV shows once Phase 6 ends. Rumors say that Marvel will reboot the MCU only after giving the Fox universe’s team a proper send-off in Secret Wars. Once that happens, it’ll start making X-Men movies.

If the leak is accurate, then Phase 7 will have two X-Men movies, as well as plenty of sequels and TV series:

  • Power Pack (Series)
  • Secret Warriors (Series)
  • July 2026 – Namor (Locked In)
  • She-Hulk Season 2 (Series)
  • November 2026 – X-Men (Locked In)
  • Agents of Atlas (Series)
  • Photon (Series)
  • Black Panther 3
  • Spring 2027 – Black Knight (In Development) (Series)
  • Doctor Strange 3
  • Summer 2027 – Squadron Supreme (In Development) (Series)
  • Fall 2027 – Ten Rings (In Development) (Series)
  • October 2027 – Doctor Doom (Locked In) (Special)
  • November 2027 – X-Men 2 (In Development)
  • February 2028 – Fantastic Four 2 (Locked In)

