North Port, FL

1 arrested following deadly shooting at North Port apartment complex

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A North Port man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed another man at the Grande Court Apartments Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the apartment complex around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired. According to officers, 43-year-old Dylan...
NORTH PORT, FL
1 person fatally shot at North Port apartments, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in North Port following a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning. According to the North Port Police Department, officers were called to the Grande Court Apartments, located on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
NORTH PORT, FL
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL

