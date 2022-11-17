Read full article on original website
Related
Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
WGAL
Lebanon apartment burglarized by New York man
A New York man is accused of burglarizing an apartment in Lebanon and threatening the victims inside with a gun. Lebanon city police responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 500 block of Lehman Street Thursday night. When they arrived, officers say the man was...
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing phone from 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a child in the Swatara Township area. Swatara Township Police officials say that on Nov. 16 at around 5.pm., 35-year-old Omar Negron-Montalvo forcibly took a phone from a 14-year-old, and then fled the area on foot.
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
pahomepage.com
Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman at Cumberland County Sheetz
Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman …. Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. Scranton comes together to help veterans...
skooknews.com
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
abc27.com
Gettysburg man charged with arson after pizza shop fire
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire behind a business on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to police, officers responded to a fire behind Domino’s Pizza at 500 York Street. As a result of the fire, the business was evacuated. Police...
abc27.com
Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
local21news.com
Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
WGAL
Fallen officer's mother keeping her memory alive through children's book
The mother of fallen Maryland police Officer Amy Caprio hopes a new children’s book will help kids learn how to deal with grief. Caprio's mother, Debbie Sorrells, read from her children's book, "The Story of the Dragonfly," which is available online and in Maryland bookstores. "Her dream to become...
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating fatal shooting
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.
A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
1 dead after altercation leads to gunfire in downtown Reading, police say
A 37-year-old Pottsville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in downtown Reading. Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of Penn Street Friday, November 18, 2022, approximately 10pm, for the report of a motor vehicle crash. As officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, identified as...
Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified
A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex. The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.
abc27.com
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
fox29.com
Police: Fights leads to man being shot to death inside car in Reading
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in Reading late Friday night. Police were responding to reports of a car crash when they discovered a gunshot victim inside a car on the 200 block of Penn Street around 10 p.m. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Comments / 0