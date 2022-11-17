ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Lebanon apartment burglarized by New York man

A New York man is accused of burglarizing an apartment in Lebanon and threatening the victims inside with a gun. Lebanon city police responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 500 block of Lehman Street Thursday night. When they arrived, officers say the man was...
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of robbing phone from 14-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a child in the Swatara Township area. Swatara Township Police officials say that on Nov. 16 at around 5.pm., 35-year-old Omar Negron-Montalvo forcibly took a phone from a 14-year-old, and then fled the area on foot.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing

A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gettysburg man charged with arson after pizza shop fire

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire behind a business on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to police, officers responded to a fire behind Domino’s Pizza at 500 York Street. As a result of the fire, the business was evacuated. Police...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating fatal shooting

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.

A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
Tribune-Review

Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified

A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex. The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital

A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

