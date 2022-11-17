Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steph Curry (elbow) out for Warriors Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (elbow) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors appear to be resting most, if not all of their starters for the second game of their back-to-back, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joining Curry on the bench, and Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney questionable.
Nuggets' Ish Smith (calf) upgraded to questionable for Sunday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith hasn't played yet in November as he recovers from a calf strain, but he has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight's game against the Mavericks. Even if he suits up, the veteran point guard won't be expected to see many minutes.
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out Monday versus Wolves
The Miami Heat ruled out Duncan Robinson (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson was able to suit up Sunday night despite dealing with a hand injury, but suffered an ankle sprain during that game and will now miss today's game against the Timberwolves. Robinson has not started...
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
Cleveland's Caris LeVert (ankle) out versus Atlanta Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Caris LeVert (ankle sprain) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LeVert was able to play just 14 minutes before suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, and will sit out tonight's game as he rests his injury. LeVert started the first 14 games of the season for Cleveland, but came in off the bench in his last 2.
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
Andrew Wiggins (foot) questionable for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins drew a questionable tag for tonight's game, while Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all resting. He and Kevon Looney could also end up sitting out tonight's game, so their statuses will be worth monitoring.
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) remains out on Friday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Robinson will miss his eighth straight contest with sprained right knee. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to start against a Warriors' team allowing 56.4 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Hartenstein's projection...
Malik Monk ejected for Kings Sunday after second technical foul
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been ejected Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Monk picked up his second technical foul early in the fourth quarter and was subsequently ejected. Expect more work for Terence Davis in the veteran's stead. Before exiting, Monk had 8 points, 3...
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) expects to play in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) said he expects to play in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams suffered a high ankle sprain just three weeks ago, but is apparently on track to suit up for tonight's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen just how effective Williams will be this week as he is just a few weeks removed from what can often be a 4-6 week injury, but his return should at least bode well for the Chargers' offense.
Tre Mann (back) questionable for Thunder Monday
The Oklahoma City Thunder listed point guard Tre Mann (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Mann has a chance to play tonight after missing the Thunder's last three games with a back injury. He is averaging 25.8 minutes per game when healthy this season. Mann...
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
Tyler Herro (ankle) out again for Heat Monday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) will not play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Herro is still recovering from the ankle sprain he suffered earlier this month, and hasn't played since November 4th. His absence has opened up a big role for Max Strus, who is averaging 36 minutes per game without Herro in the lineup.
Colt McCoy 'appears set to start' for Cardinals again Monday night
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy "appears set to start" Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kyler Murray could reportedly be out through the Week 13 bye with a hamstring injury, so Rapoport is more or less pointing out the obvious here. With Murray sidelined last week, McCoy completed 26-of-36 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable Monday
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) was given a questionable tag for the Miami Heat's Monday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dedmon was able to play through his plantar fasciiatis in yesterday's contest, but it's possible the team holds him out tonight in the second leg of their back-to-back. Our models project...
