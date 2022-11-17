ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WWL-TV

FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

More purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell under federal investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The scope of a federal investigation into purchases linked to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell involves at least two different retailers, according to a new subpoena obtained by Fox 8. On Wednesday, Fox 8 learned of a subpoena issued in August to Ballin’s, a high-end clothing...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Flu runs rampant as the holidays approach; Cases highest in Lafayette, then New Orleans

After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

UNO threat suspect arrested; classes will resume Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Classes at the University of New Orleans are canceled for Monday after a threat was made to the campus, according to a message from UNO President John Nicklow. Nicklow said the campus will be closed, and only essential personnel should report to work. All campus events are also canceled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”

You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour

Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
