After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO