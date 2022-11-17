Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell's campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
Cantrell recall campaign mailing petitions to registered Orleans voters
Recall vice chair Eileen Carter says organizers want to target voters who haven't been able to attend a recall signing party because of disabilities or time constraints.
University of New Orleans campus shut down after threat made by former student
A threat by a former University of New Orleans student over the weekend canceled classes and shut down the campus, school officials announced on Monday (Nov. 21).
WWL-TV
Subpoenas issued over purchases made by Mayor Cantrell's image consultant, sources say
NEW ORLEANS — At least two New Orleans-area stores have received subpoenas from a federal grand jury and been questioned by FBI agents about purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, according to representatives of the businesses. Laura Rodrigue, a lawyer representing Ballin's boutique – where the...
NOLA.com
Efforts to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell shift to TV ads, mailers as pace of petition signing slows
Organizers of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are preparing to launch TV ads and send out mailers to registered voters in New Orleans, a week after their most recent progress update suggested a slowdown in signature gathering. In an email sent Monday, recall organizers said that...
fox8live.com
More purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The scope of a federal investigation into purchases linked to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell involves at least two different retailers, according to a new subpoena obtained by Fox 8. On Wednesday, Fox 8 learned of a subpoena issued in August to Ballin's, a high-end clothing...
New Orleans mayor faces two more corruption scandals, focusing on security guard and stylist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces two more corruption scandals, this time regarding an unusually close relationship with her bodyguard and huge payouts to her stylist.
Subpoenas look at Mayor’s image consultant and possible campaign finance spending
Two and maybe more stores in area have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury and questioned by FBI agents. The matter involves an image consultant and purchases she made for Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Report: Feds looking into purchases made by Mayor Cantrell's image consultant
Two area stores say they have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury and interviewed by FBI agents about purchases made by a woman who acts as an image consultant for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NOLA.com
Flu runs rampant as the holidays approach; Cases highest in Lafayette, then New Orleans
After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as "high" for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as "very high," most of which are in the South.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn't look at her...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
WDSU
UNO threat suspect arrested; classes will resume Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Classes at the University of New Orleans are canceled for Monday after a threat was made to the campus, according to a message from UNO President John Nicklow. Nicklow said the campus will be closed, and only essential personnel should report to work. All campus events are also canceled.
New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”
You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
an17.com
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend's party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
NOLA.com
Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour
Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
fox8live.com
Alleged high-speed chase involving NOPD and JP police ends in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an alleged high-speed chase involving Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish police that ended in New Orleans East Sunday evening. Right now, police are on the scene. We are waiting to get more information as it becomes available. See a spelling or grammar error...
